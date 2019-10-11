Log in
ANGLING DIRECT PLC

(ANG)
  Report  
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 11th October 2019

0
10/11/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

ANGLING DIRECT PLC

attached:

ii

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

iii

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)

v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

09 OCTOBER 2019

reached:

vi

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

11 OCTOBER 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuer

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

vii

Resulting situation

on the date on which

9.8689

9.8689

64,621,993

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

10.7897

10.7897

notification (if

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

ix

% of voting rights

shares

Number of voting rights

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF1XGQ00

6,377,500

9.8689

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,377,500

9.8689

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

x

xi

the instrument is

date

Conversion Period

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

financial

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

voting rights

instrument

date

xi

xii

Period

settlement

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial

Name

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

xv

threshold

or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity

9.8689

9.8689

Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity

Wealth Group Holdings

9.8689

9.8689

Limited

Canaccord Genuity

Wealth Group Holdings

9.8689

9.8689

(Jersey) Limited

Canaccord Genuity

9.8689

9.8689

Wealth Group Limited

Canaccord Genuity

0.0812

0.0812

Wealth Limited

Hargreave Hale Limited

9.7877

9.7877

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

11 OCTOBER 2019

3

4

Disclaimer

Angling Direct plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 16:20:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 54,8 M
EBIT 2020 -0,20 M
Net income 2020 -0,40 M
Finance 2020 8,70 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 37,5 M
Chart ANGLING DIRECT PLC
Duration : Period :
Angling Direct plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLING DIRECT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Ian Bailey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martyn Graham Page Executive Chairman
Wouter Putman Operations Manager
John Ian Lindsay Hunter Finance Director & Executive Director
David Paul Rodwell Davies Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLING DIRECT PLC-31.36%46
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.27%386 077
NETFLIX4.79%122 804
NASPERS LIMITED-19.29%65 750
COSTAR GROUP, INC.77.96%21 998
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP0.45%21 715
