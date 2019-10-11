TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 11th October 2019 0 10/11/2019 | 12:21pm EDT Send by mail :

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS​​(to be sent to the relevant issuer ​and​to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)​i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are ANGLING DIRECT PLC attached​: ii 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer ​(please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification ​(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)​: iii​ 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation​ iv Name CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC City and country of registered office (if applicable) VANCOUVER, CANADA 4. Full name of shareholder(s)​(if different from 3.)​ v Name DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS City and country of registered office (if applicable) As above 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 09 OCTOBER 2019 reached​: vi 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11 OCTOBER 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of instruments (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8. A) issuer​ (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) vii Resulting situation on the date on which 9.8689 9.8689 64,621,993 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 10.7897 10.7897 notification (if applicable) 1 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached​viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of ix % of voting rights shares Number of voting rights​ Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BF1XGQ00 6,377,500 9.8689 SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,377,500 9.8689 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights instrument x xi the instrument is date​ Conversion Period​ exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of financial Conversion cash % of voting rights x voting rights instrument date​ xi xii Period ​ settlement​ SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation ​(please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer​xiii Full​chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity​xiv X (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights Total of both if it through financial Name​ equals or is higher equals or is higher instruments if it equals than the notifiable than the notifiable xv threshold or is higher than the threshold threshold notifiable threshold Canaccord Genuity 9.8689 9.8689 Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings 9.8689 9.8689 Limited Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings 9.8689 9.8689 (Jersey) Limited Canaccord Genuity 9.8689 9.8689 Wealth Group Limited Canaccord Genuity 0.0812 0.0812 Wealth Limited Hargreave Hale Limited 9.7877 9.7877 10. ​In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information​xvi Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND Date of completion 11 OCTOBER 2019 3 4 Attachments Original document

