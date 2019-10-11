TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 11th October 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
|
|
|
|
|
of existing shares to which voting rights are
|
|
ANGLING DIRECT PLC
|
attached:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
|
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iii
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
VANCOUVER, CANADA
|
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
v
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
As above
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
09 OCTOBER 2019
|
|
|
reached:
|
|
|
|
|
vi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
11 OCTOBER 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
instruments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
issuer
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vii
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
9.8689
|
|
|
9.8689
|
64,621,993
|
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
10.7897
|
|
|
10.7897
|
|
|
notification (if
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
|
ix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BF1XGQ00
|
|
6,377,500
|
|
9.8689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
6,377,500
|
9.8689
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
x
|
xi
|
the instrument is
|
date
|
Conversion Period
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
financial
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
x
|
voting rights
|
instrument
|
date
|
xi
|
xii
|
|
|
Period
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
% of voting rights if it
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
through financial
|
Name
|
equals or is higher
|
equals or is higher
|
instruments if it equals
|
than the notifiable
|
than the notifiable
|
xv
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
or is higher than the
|
threshold
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
9.8689
|
|
9.8689
|
Group Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
|
|
|
Wealth Group Holdings
|
9.8689
|
|
9.8689
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
|
|
|
Wealth Group Holdings
|
9.8689
|
|
9.8689
|
(Jersey) Limited
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
9.8689
|
|
9.8689
|
Wealth Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
0.0812
|
|
0.0812
|
Wealth Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Hargreave Hale Limited
|
9.7877
|
|
9.7877
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
|
Place of completion
|
BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
11 OCTOBER 2019
|
|
3
Disclaimer
Angling Direct plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 16:20:07 UTC