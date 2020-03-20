Log in
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 20th March 2020

03/20/2020 | 09:44am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

Angling Direct plc

attached:

ii

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

iii

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

Name

Mr William Christopher Currie

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)

v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

20.03.20

reached:

vi

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20.03.20

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuer

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

vii

Resulting situation

on the date on which

3.84%

0.0%

3.84%

64,621,993

threshold was

crossed or reached

1

Position of previous

N/A

N/A

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

ix

% of voting rights

shares

Number of voting rights

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF1XGQ00

2,483,000

3.84%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,483,000

3.84%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

x

xi

the instrument is

date

Conversion Period

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

financial

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

voting rights

instrument

date

xi

xii

Period

settlement

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial

Name

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

xv

threshold

or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

rd

Place of completion

William Currie Group, 3 Floor Castle Chambers, 43 Castle Street, Liverpool,

L2 9SH.

Date of completion

20.03.20

Disclaimer

Angling Direct plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 13:43:08 UTC
