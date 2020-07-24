Anglo African Agriculture : Announcement regarding interim results for the six months ended 30 April 2020 0 07/24/2020 | 03:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE PLC DIRECTORS' REPORT AND CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2020 Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company") Half yearly report for the six months ended 30 April 2020 The Chairman's Report We are reporting our results to the end of 30 April 2020 but since then much has changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It has been difficult to quantify the layers of complexity it has added to the business, however it has been immense. As indicated previously, Dynamic Intertrade will see a significant improvement in annual sales year on year in local currency. This will to a certain extent be mitigated by the commercial effects of the Coronavirus which include a reduction in liquidity from funders and creditors as well as margin pressures. In addition, the deterioration of the exchange rate for the South African Rand will affect the results in the reporting currency. However overall, we can be pleased with the positive performance now being seen by Dynamic Intertrade. The Comarco transaction is still progressing, however capital raising in these uncertain times has been difficult to say the least. With that said, the gas project in Northern Mozambique has been given the final investment decision ("FID") and will be proceeding, which will make Mozambique one of the largest producers of LNG in the world. The construction of the facility will be one of the most expensive construction projects in the world and, currently, it is only predominantly accessible by sea. Comarco is strategically placed to take advantage of supporting the contractors developing the gas fields and associated infrastructure. Dynamic Intertrade ("DI") For the period under review DI has been negatively impacted by the economic slowdown in South Africa which coincided with the country's demotion to junk status and the resulting weakening of the South African currency. For the 6-month period ending 30 April 2020, the combined effect has been a 10.5% reduction in revenue from R17.67 million in 2019 to R15.82 million. DI imports the majority of its inventory and this reflected in the costs of revenue remaining almost static at R11.1 million for 2020 (R11.4 million for 2019). Operating expenses have also been impacted by the current economic environment where importation charges increased by 79% from 2019 contributing to the 9.2% increase in expenditure from R4.7 million in 2019 to R5.2 million in 2020. Since the half year end, the company has secured, inter alia, a large order of R18m from one our largest customers which will be fulfilled before the end of December 2020. The directors and management have also implemented several initiatives to return the company to profitability and thus have a clear strategy and are executing it. This allows us to be positive about the future of DI. DI has maintained its FSSC22000 certification which is important when dealing with blue chip food manufacturing companies. Dynamic Intertrade Agri ("DIA") (46.8% owned by AAA) DIA is in the process of being disposed of and as a result no equity accounting of its results have been reported. Group Results for the period Although the loss for the period has increased from £206,961 to £210,067 this is as a result DI having a very disappointing first six months emanating from a poor first quarter. Transaction costs have decreased. The loan granted to Touchwood Investments Limited generated an interest income of £65,499 up from £43,217. P a g e | 1 Outlook The board announced in June 2019 the signed conditional share purchase agreements to acquire the entire issued share capital of a number of companies within the Comarco group of companies that are based in Kenya and engaged in the port and marine logistics business (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The consideration will be payable in AAA new ordinary shares. The parties have signed the extension of the longstop date to 31 August 2020. Given that the futures of both Comarco and AAA are closely related, it is the companies' shared belief that the current delay will not change the long- term outcome and that the transaction will continue should the longstop date be passed. The Company and its advisors are currently working on various initiatives (as announced previously) to enable the Proposed Acquisition to take place with a substantially smaller equity fund raise or part acquisition and will update the market in due course. The Board continues to believe this Proposed Acquisition is worth pursuing as it should create significant value for shareholders. The $1mn loan made to Comarco is due for repayment in November 2020 and after accrued interest will be $1.3mn. The Board hopes the Proposed Acquisition will have completed before then and so it would become an intercompany loan. However, if the Proposed Acquisition is not complete and payment cannot be made then AAA has an option to acquire at nominal value the company that owns the Touchwood Property which is valued at over $12mn which gives it more than adequate security. The Board remains confident of the future for Dynamic Intertrade despite the current global environment which is affecting so many companies. Sales since the interim period have remained strong and are currently on par with last year and are set to improve with the abovementioned sales order. With the current business performing soundly and the acquisition of the Comarco Group progressing, I believe the outlook for the Company and its shareholders is promising. Although the indicative orders look positive, due to the uncertainties caused by the Coronavirus the company cannot give future guidance year on year. Post period events The Board has today announced an equity placing of £97,786 at 4p for general working capital purposes and to help grow sales at DI as with additional capital, sales can be accelerated. We also announced today that the board has re-negotiated the terms of the existing Convertible loan notes of £250,000 with the Lender, a high net worth individual, which were due for repayment in October 2020. A 12-month extension has been agreed and interest payments changed to capital repayments. In return the conversion price has been lowered to 5p. The Board is grateful to the Lender and subject to the completion of the Proposed Acquisition, expects this loan to be converted in future Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein). Cautionary statement P a g e | 2 This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. David Lenigas Non-Executive Chairman 24 July 2020 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Anglo African Agriculture plc David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman Tel +44 (0) 20 7440 0640 Rob Scott, Executive Director Tel +27 (0) 84 600 6001 VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker) Andrew Raca Tel +44 (0) 20 3005 5000 Forward looking statement Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'', "should" ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements. For further information please visit http://www.aaaplc.comor contact the following: Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 6 months 6 months Ended Year ended Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April Notes 2020 2019 2019 £ £ £ Turnover 792,743 1,819,552 969,580 Cost of Sales (553,925) (1,220,658) (626,933) Gross Profit 238,818 598,894 342,647 P a g e | 3 Other Income / Expenditure - 848 815 Share of profit/loss of associate - - 1,273 Administrative expenses 4 (396,285) (621,411) (422,037) Admission expenses (89,476) (249,798) (158,000) Operating loss (246,943) (271,467) (235,302) Finance costs (28,623) (114,034) (14,877) Finance income 65,499 100,836 43,217 Loss before taxation (210,067) (284,665) (206,962) Tax on loss on ordinary activities - - - Loss after taxation (210,067) (284,665) (206,962) Other Comprehensive Income impairment of - (90,825) investment in associate Total comprehensive loss for the year from continuing operations Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders Total comprehensive loss for the period (210,067) (375,490) (206,962) (210,067) (284,665) (206,962) (210,067) (375,490) (206,962) Basic and diluted earnings per share 5 (1.08p) (1.47p) (0.05p) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Share Based Share Share Payments Retained Capital Premium Reserve Earnings Total Equity £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 31 October 2018 387,984 2,519,909 83,377 (2,420,919) 570,351 Loss for the period - - - (206,962) (206,962) Balance at 30 April 2019 387,984 2,519,909 83,377 (2,627,881) 363,389 Loss for the period - - - (77,703) (77,703) Other comprehensive loss - - - (90,825) (90,825) Balance at 31 October 2019 387,984 2,519,909 83,377 (2,796,409) 194,861 Loss for the period - - - (210,067) (210,067) Balance at 30 April 2020 387,984 2,519,909 83,377 (3,006,476) (15,206) Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value. Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Group attributable to equity shareholders. Share-based payments reserve relate to the charge for share-based payments in accordance with IFRS 2. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of the Financial Position P a g e | 4 6 months 6 months Ended Year ended Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April Notes 2020 2019 2019 £ £ £ Assets Non-Current Assets Goodwill on Consolidation 226,645 226,644 226,645 Property, Plant and Equipment 6 18,817 30,838 42,398 Loan receivable 7 962,216 871,579 821,036 Investment in Associate - 98,252 Total Non-Current Assets 1,207,678 1,129,061 1,188,331 Current assets Investment in Associate (held for sale) 9 6,154 6,154 - Inventories 71,904 67,359 62,833 Trade and Other Receivables 340,249 422,775 343,739 Cash and Cash Equivalents 36,228 5,218 109,184 Total Current Assets 454,535 501,506 515,756 Total Assets 1,662,213 1,630,567 1,704,087 Equity and Liabilities Share Capital 10 387,984 387,984 387,984 Share Premium Account 10 2,519,909 2,519,909 2,519,909 Share-Based Payments Reserve 83,377 83,377 83,377 Retained Earnings (3,006,476) (2,796,409) (2,627,881) Total Equity (15,206) 194,861 363,389 Non-Current Liabilities Borrowings 328,355 363,091 103,368 Convertible Loan Notes 250,000 250,000 252,465 Total Non-Current Liabilities 578,355 613,091 355,833 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 1,099,064 822,615 984,865 Total Liabilities 1,099,064 822,615 984,865 Total Equity and Liabilities 1,662,213 1,630,567 1,704,087 Interim Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 6 months 6 months Ended Year ended Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April P a g e | 5 Notes 2020 2019 2019 £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (246,943) (271,467) (235,302) Add: Depreciation 9,832 24,245 12,835 Add: Foreign exchange movements (22,154) 830 (442) Add: Share Based Payments Reserve - - - Add: (Profit)/loss on disposal of property, plant - (128) (129) and equipment Add: (Loss) from equity accounted investment - - (1,273) Finance costs (28,623) (114,034) (14,877) Interest received 65,499 100,836 - Changes in working capital Decrease in inventories (4,545) 51,619 56,145 Decrease / (increase) in receivables 82,526 45,904 124,939 (Decrease) / increase in payables 276,449 (175,794) (11,079) Net cash flow from operating activities 132,041 (337,989) (69,183) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (797) (2,411) (1,236) Disposal of property, plant and equipment - 181 129 Loan Receivable advanced (65,499) (871,579) (777,819) Net cash flow from investing activities (66,296) (873,809) (778,926) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issue of shares 9 - - - Convertible loan notes issued - - - (Decrease) / Increase in borrowings (34,736) 271,193 11,470 Net cash flow from financing activities (34,736) 271,193 11,470 Net cash flow for the period 31,009 (940,605) (836,639) Opening Cash and cash equivalents 5,219 945,824 945,824 Closing Cash and cash equivalents 36,228 5,219 109,185 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 1. General Information Anglo African Agriculture plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The Company has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange main market. The information within these Interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes P a g e | 6 must be read in conjunction with the Audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the year ended 31 October 2019. 2. Basis of Preparation These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 April 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No34, Interim Financial Reporting, were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 24 July 2020. The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2019 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 October 2020 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements. The figures for the six months ended 30 April 2020 and 30 April 2019 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 October 2019 are extracts from the 2019 audited accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2019 accounts was not qualified but included a material uncertainty in respect of going concern. 3. Segmental Reporting In the opinion of the Directors, the Group has one class of business, being the trading of agricultural materials. The Group's primary reporting format is determined by the geographical segment according to the location of its establishments. There is currently only one geographic reporting segment, which is South Africa. All revenues and costs are derived from the single segment. Historically this segment has experienced a high demand for its products in the months of July to December with a lower than average demand in the months of January to March. 4. Company Result for the period The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account. The operating loss of the group for the six month period ended 30 April 2020 was £246,943 (30 April 2019: loss of £235,302, year ended 31 October 2019: loss of £271,467). The operating loss incorporated the following main items: 6 months 6 months Ended Year ended Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2019 £ £ £ Accounting and administration fees 10,160 14,373 27,750 Admission expenses 89,476 249,798 158,000 Brokership fees 18,021 20,116 15,000 P a g e | 7 Legal and professional fees 1,533 13,099 14,569 Registrar fees 525 15,947 12,650 Personnel expenses 153,862 332,596 180,453 5. Earnings per Share Earnings per share data is based on the Group result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue. Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period: Loss after tax Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) 6 months 6 months Ended Year ended Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) £ £ £ (210 067) (284 665) (206 961) 19,399,198 19,399,198 387,783,984 (1.08p) (1.47p) (0.05p) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. As at 30 April 2020 there were 8,188,066 (31 October 2019 - 8,188,066 and 30 April 2019 - 8,188,066) outstanding share warrants and 1,047,809 (31 October 2019 - 1,047,809 and 30 April 2019 - 1,047,809) outstanding options, both are potentially dilutive. 6. Property, Plant and Equipment Depreciation on property, plant and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method to write off their cost over their estimated useful lives at the following annual rates: Furniture, fixtures and equipment 17% Leasehold improvements 20% Plant and machinery 20% Computer equipment 33% Useful lives and depreciation method are reviewed and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period. An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. Any gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the relevant asset and is recognised in profit or loss in the year in which the asset is derecognised. P a g e | 8 Leasehold Furniture Plant and Group Property and fixtures machinery Total £ £ £ £ Cost As at 31 October 2018 21,845 4,746 298,800 325,391 Exchange difference 76 17 1,049 1,142 Additions 198 - 1,038 1,236 Disposals - - (433) (433) As at 30 April 2019 22,119 4,763 300,454 327,336 Exchange difference (1 052) (227) (14 270) (15 549) Additions - 111 1,069 1,180 Disposals - - (1 906) (1 906) As at 31 October 2019 21,067 4,647 285,347 311,061 Exchange difference (2 804) (867) (37 728) (41 399) Additions - 108 689 797 Disposals - - - - As at 30 April 2020 18,263 3,888 248,308 270,459 Accumulated depreciation As at 31 October 2018 17,378 3,394 273,747 294,519 Charge for the year 1,598 257 10,726 12,581 Released on disposal - - (433) (433) Exchange difference 61 (218) (21 572) (21 729) As at 30 April 2019 19,037 3,433 262,468 284,938 Charge for the year 1,215 271 10,178 11,664 Released on disposal - - (1 853) (1 853) Exchange difference (1 009) (185) (13 332) (14 526) As at 31 October 2019 19,243 3,519 257,461 280,223 Charge for the year 776 300 8,757 9,833 Released on disposal - Exchange difference (2 649) (644) (35 121) (38 414) As at 30 April 2020 17,370 3,175 231,097 251,642 Net Book Value As at 31 October 2018 4,467 1,352 25,053 30,872 As at 30 April 2019 3,082 1,330 37,986 42,398 As at 31 October 2019 1,824 1,128 27,886 30,838 As at 30 April 2020 893 713 17,211 18,817 The holding company held no tangible fixed assets at 30 April 2020, 31 October 2019 and 30 April 2019. 7. Loan receivable 6 months 6 months Ended Year ended Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) £ £ £ Loan to Touchwood Investments Ltd 962,216 871,579 821,036 P a g e | 9 Carrying value 962,216 871,579 821,036 On the 12th of November 2018, the Company advanced a loan to Touchwood Investments Ltd, part of the Comarco Group ("Comarco") amounting to US$1 million. This loan is secured by a portion of the port that Comarco operates and is registered to Touchwood Investments Ltd. The loan is for an initial period of 24 months and bears interest at 12% for the first 9 months and then at 15% for the remainder of the loan period. The loan is repayable in full, including interest, at the end of the loan period. 8. Subsidiaries holds investments in the following subsidiary undertakings as at 30 April 2020, which principally affected the losses and net assets of the group. Country of incorporation Proportion Proportion and place of (%) of equity (%) of equity Name of companies Principal activities business interest 2020 interest 2019 Dynamic Intertrade Value Added Agricultural South Africa 100% 100% (Pty) Limited Products Subsidiaries are all entities over which the group has the power to govern the financial and operating policies generally accompanying a shareholding of more than one half of the voting rights. Subsidiaries are consolidated, using the acquisition method, from the date that control is gained and are stated at cost less, where appropriate, provisions for impairment. Entities that do not comply with this policy, but over which the group has a shareholding of between 20 and 50 percent of the voting rights are equity accounted from the date of acquisition and are stated at cost and adjusted for the results of these entities for the accounting period. 9. Investment in Associate Investment in Dynamic Intertrade Agri (Pty) Ltd Equity accounted profit/ (loss) for the period Impairment of investment Carrying value 6 months 6 months Ended Year ended Ended 30 April 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) £ £ £ 6,154 96,979 96,979 - - 1,273 - (90 825) - 6,154 6,154 98,252 P a g e | 10 10. Share Capital Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital. Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 2.0p (April 2019 - 0.1p) each Balance at 31 October 2018 Share issue Balance at 30 April 2019 Share consolidation at 20:1 Share issue Balance at 31 October 2019 Share issue Balance at 30 April 2020 Number of Share Capital Share Premium shares £ £ 387,983,754 387,984 2,519,909 - - - 387,983,754 387,984 2,519,909 (368,584,566) - - - - - 19,399,188 387,984 2,519,909 - - - 19,399,188 387,984 2,519,909 11 Events Subsequent to 30 April 2020 There were no material events subsequent to April 2020. Directors and Advisers Directors: Company Number: Registered Address: Head Office: Financial Adviser & Broker: David Lenigas Robert Scott Andrew Monk Matthew Bonner 07913053 New Liverpool House 15-17 Eldon Street London EC2M 7LD New Liverpool House 15-17 Eldon House London EC2M 7LD VSA Capital Limited New Liverpool House 15-17 Eldon Street London EC2M 7LD P a g e | 11 Auditors: Solicitors to the Company: Registrars: Jeffreys Henry LLP Finsgate 5-7 Cranwood Street London EC1V 9EE Keystone Law 48 Chancery Lane London WC2A 1JF Neville Registrars Limited Neville House 18 Laurel Lane Halesowen West Midlands B63 3DA P a g e | 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Anglo African Agriculture plc published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:35:06 UTC 0 Latest news on ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE 04:11a ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Announcement regarding convertible loan note extensi.. PU 03:36a ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Announcement regarding interim results for the six m.. PU 02:01a ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : AAA Interim Results PR 02:01a ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Subscription and Notification of Directors Holdings PR 02:01a ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Convertible Loan Notes Terms Renegotiated PR 05/11 ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Update on the Comarco transaction and COVID-19 PR 04/30 ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Results of AGM - 30 April 2020 PU 04/30 ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Result of AGM PR 04/17 ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Announcement - AGM Notice April 2020 PU 02/28 ANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Director's Report and Financial Statements PR