ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
Anglo American Beat Analyst Expectations in 1st Half Results -- Earnings Review

07/25/2019 | 09:24am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) reported its financial results for the first half of 2019 on Thursday. Here's how the results came in:

REVENUE: The diversified miner reported first-half revenue, including contributions from associates and joint ventures, of $15.87 billion, beating a consensus estimate of 12 analysts, compiled by Vuma Consensus, that forecast revenue at $14.65 billion. Statutory revenue, which strips out contributions from associates and joint ventures, came in at $14.77 billion.

UNDERLYING EBITDA: Anglo American reported underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $5.45 billion, beating a Vuma-compiled consensus that forecast underlying Ebitda at $5.16 billion. In the year-earlier period, Anglo American reported underlying Ebitda of $4.58 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-DIAMONDS: As expected, Anglo American's De Beers diamond miner reported a fall in underlying Ebitda, which came in at $518 million. This was lower than a Vuma-compiled forecast, which had predicted underlying Ebitda of $545 million for the first half of the year.

-DIVIDEND INCREASE: Anglo American raised its interim dividend to 62 cents a share, up from 49 cents a share previously. While representing an increase of 27%, the dividend increase was below UBS analysts' estimates, which had hoped for 73 cents a share. However, the company also surprised by launching a buyback program to purchase up to $1 billion of its shares.

Shares at 1307 GMT were up 0.2% at 2,190.5 pence.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -0.46% 2176 Delayed Quote.25.13%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC End-of-day quote.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -3.38% 377.87 End-of-day quote.20.34%
PLATINUM -0.36% 872.77 Delayed Quote.7.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 30 058 M
EBIT 2019 7 877 M
Net income 2019 3 907 M
Debt 2019 2 597 M
Yield 2019 4,86%
P/E ratio 2019 8,61x
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 38 360 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 29,97  $
Last Close Price 27,30  $
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN25.13%38 390
BHP GROUP PLC18.72%136 689
BHP GROUP LTD21.47%136 689
RIO TINTO23.50%98 256
RIO TINTO LIMITED30.95%98 256
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.7.69%18 472
