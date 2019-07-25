Anglo American Beat Analyst Expectations in 1st Half Results -- Earnings Review

By Oliver Griffin

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) reported its financial results for the first half of 2019 on Thursday. Here's how the results came in:

REVENUE: The diversified miner reported first-half revenue, including contributions from associates and joint ventures, of $15.87 billion, beating a consensus estimate of 12 analysts, compiled by Vuma Consensus, that forecast revenue at $14.65 billion. Statutory revenue, which strips out contributions from associates and joint ventures, came in at $14.77 billion.

UNDERLYING EBITDA: Anglo American reported underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $5.45 billion, beating a Vuma-compiled consensus that forecast underlying Ebitda at $5.16 billion. In the year-earlier period, Anglo American reported underlying Ebitda of $4.58 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-DIAMONDS: As expected, Anglo American's De Beers diamond miner reported a fall in underlying Ebitda, which came in at $518 million. This was lower than a Vuma-compiled forecast, which had predicted underlying Ebitda of $545 million for the first half of the year.

-DIVIDEND INCREASE: Anglo American raised its interim dividend to 62 cents a share, up from 49 cents a share previously. While representing an increase of 27%, the dividend increase was below UBS analysts' estimates, which had hoped for 73 cents a share. However, the company also surprised by launching a buyback program to purchase up to $1 billion of its shares.

Shares at 1307 GMT were up 0.2% at 2,190.5 pence.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin