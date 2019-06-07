Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American Discloses Waste-Storage Details on Investor Pressure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:21am EDT

By Maitane Sardon

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) on Friday disclosed details of its waste-storage facilities, responding to pressure from a group of institutional investors with a total $10.3 trillion in assets under management.

The mining company published on its website the details of its 91 managed tailings-storage facilities and 62 additional tailings-storage facilities at nonmanaged joint ventures in which it has an interest.

The move comes after the Church of England Pensions Board and the Swedish Council on Ethics for the AP Fund asked the company in a letter for disclosures on every individual tailings facility under its control following the Brumadinho dam disaster, which killed over 150 people.

The engagement, which was supported by 96 investors and the United Nation's Principles for Responsible Investment, targeted 683 listed extractive companies.

The group asked companies to publish disclosure signed by the CEO and to consider how to communicate any disclosure with communities affected by their tailings footprint. The letter, sent in April, and gave companies 45 days to respond.

"These disclosures will drive a new level of accountability and transparency within the mining sector and will form the basis of further interventions as investors continue our engagement following the tragedy of Brumadinho," said Adam Matthews, director of ethics and engagement for the Church of England Pensions Board and colead on the Investor Mining & Tailings Safety Initiative.

In addition to the requested information, Anglo American also published on Friday its technical standards for mineral residue facilities and water-management structures.

"As an industry, we have a clear ethical and moral imperative to do everything possible to ensure that tailings storage facilities are managed to the highest standards of safety as we work together, as an industry, to build greater levels of trust with all our stakeholders," said Mark Cutifani, Anglo American's chief executive.

Mr. Cutifani said the company is working on a number of technologies to reduce the volume of waste material produced through its activities.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN 0.67% 1953.4 Delayed Quote.10.99%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC End-of-day quote.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.67% 367.66 End-of-day quote.17.09%
PLATINUM 0.09% 804.38 Delayed Quote.3.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN
05:21aAnglo American Discloses Waste-Storage Details on Investor Pressure
DJ
03:57aMiner BHP Group sets up tailings taskforce to boost safety
RE
03:23aANGLO AMERICAN : Disclosure re.Tailings Storage Facilities
PU
05/23CADENCE MINERALS : Looks to Acquire 27 Percent Stake in Amap Mine
AQ
05/21ANGLO AMERICAN : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' fourth sales cycle of 2..
AQ
05/21ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers rough diamond sales cycle 4, 2019
PU
05/21Anglo American's De Beers Sold Fewer Diamonds in Fourth Cycle
DJ
05/16ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers approves custom-built diamond recovery vessel for Nami..
AQ
05/16ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers approves seventh diamond recovery vessel for Namibia |..
AQ
05/16ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers approves seventh diamond recovery vessel for Namibia
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 465 M
EBIT 2019 7 133 M
Net income 2019 3 932 M
Debt 2019 2 430 M
Yield 2019 4,97%
P/E ratio 2019 8,26
P/E ratio 2020 9,15
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 34 571 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 29,4 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN10.99%34 068
BHP GROUP LTD9.67%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC9.25%123 200
RIO TINTO21.68%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.81%98 229
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.21.27%19 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About