Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings - Replacement

The TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings announcement released on 07/08/2019 under RNS No: 2456I has been amended.

Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Anglo American PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

02 August 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

06 August 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.15%*

1.92%

6.07%*

1,404,281,116

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

2.83%

2.81%

5.64%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1XZS820

58,303,612*

4.15%*

SUBTOTAL 8. A

58,303,612*

4.15%*

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Exchangeable Bond

11/04/2020

11/04/2020

8,750,018

0.62%

Exchangeable Bond

10/10/2020

10/10/2020

4,107,988

0.29%

Physically Settled Option

16/08/2019

16/08/2019

750,000

0.05%

Physically Settled Option

20/09/2019

20/09/2019

250,000

0.02%

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

93,962

0.01%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

13,951,968

0.99%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Future

20/12/2019

20/12/2019

Cash

900,000

0.06%

Physically Settled Put Option

20/09/2019

20/09/2019

Physical

250,000

0.02%

Physically Settled Put Option

19/06/2020

19/06/2020

Physical

500,000

0.04%

Cash Settled Call Option

08/10/2019

08/10/2019

Cash

13,900

0.02%

Cash Settled Call Option

11/10/2019

11/10/2019

Cash

6,076

0.01%

Cash Settled Call Option

16/10/2019

16/10/2019

Cash

261

0.00%

Cash Settled Call Option

25/10/2019

25/10/2019

Cash

16,068

0.01%

Cash Settled Call Option

26/10/2020

26/10/2020

Cash

1,050

0.02%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/08/2019

08/08/2019

Cash

2,140,000

0.15%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/12/2019

05/12/2019

Cash

990

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/12/2019

20/12/2019

Cash

38,000

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/01/2020

02/01/2020

Cash

20,960

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/01/2020

13/01/2020

Cash

641,000

0.05%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/04/2020

07/04/2020

Cash

90,088

0.01%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/04/2020

30/04/2020

Cash

342,757

0.02%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/05/2020

12/05/2020

Cash

7,969

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/06/2020

02/06/2020

Cash

55,811

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/06/2020

11/06/2020

Cash

92,880

0.01%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/06/2020

22/06/2020

Cash

2,772

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2020

02/07/2020

Cash

10,232

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/07/2020

14/07/2020

Cash

2,565,758

0.18%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/08/2020

02/08/2020

Cash

124,462

0.01%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/08/2020

05/08/2020

Cash

17,033

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/09/2020

02/09/2020

Cash

4,399,946

0.31%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/09/2020

03/09/2020

Cash

177

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/12/2020

22/12/2020

Cash

19,650

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/01/2021

25/01/2021

Cash

143,791

0.01%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/04/2021

08/04/2021

Cash

133,853

0.01%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/07/2021

09/07/2021

Cash

111,728

0.01%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/02/2023

08/02/2023

Cash

27,127

0.00%

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/05/2024

16/05/2024

Cash

362,457

0.03%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

13,036,796

0.93%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

3.44%*

5.36%*

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited

J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited

J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Table 8A) Includes stock borrows of 53,658,486 (3.82%)

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%)

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

06 August 2019

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

8 August 2019

iPlease note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

iiFull name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.

iiiOther reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

ivThis should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC; (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in Article 10 (a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (a)) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (d)), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (e)), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 9 (DTR 5.1), under letters (a) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (f)), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

vApplicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

viThe date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

viiThe total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viiiIf the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with national law, please note that it might not be necessary in accordance with national law to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ixIn case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

xDate of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xiIf the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xiiIn case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 13(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR 5.3.3.A).

xiiiIf the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xivThe full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.).

xvThe names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xviExample: Correction of a previous notification.

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 14:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN
10:15aANGLO AMERICAN : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement
PU
08/07ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/06ROCKWELL DIAMONDS : 2019 Diamond Market and Mining Market | Global Size, Share, ..
AQ
08/062019 Nonferrous Metal Production Market And Processing Market Segmentation
AQ
08/05ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/02Rio Tinto Rains Cash on Investors -- WSJ
DJ
08/02ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/01Rio Tinto Rains Cash on Investors Even as It Digs Out of Hole in Mongolia -- ..
DJ
07/31Brazil's Vale dam disasters trigger $2 billion in fresh writedowns
RE
07/30Enel Signs Renewable Energy Deal With Anglo American in Chile
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 891 M
EBIT 2019 7 509 M
Net income 2019 4 036 M
Debt 2019 3 292 M
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 7,01x
P/E ratio 2020 7,76x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 30 383 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 29,41  $
Last Close Price 21,75  $
Spread / Highest target 95,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN2.52%30 427
BHP GROUP LTD8.38%118 321
BHP GROUP PLC6.56%118 321
RIO TINTO PLC12.47%86 384
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.46%86 384
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.5.81%17 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group