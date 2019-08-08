Anglo American : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement 0 08/08/2019 | 10:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Anglo American plc (the 'Company') Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales) Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43 TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings - Replacement The TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings announcement released on 07/08/2019 under RNS No: 2456I has been amended. Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*). NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Anglo American PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v Name J.P. Morgan Securities plc J.P. Morgan Securities LLC J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Ltd JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 02 August 2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 06 August 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.15%* 1.92% 6.07%* 1,404,281,116 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.83% 2.81% 5.64% 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1XZS820 58,303,612* 4.15%* SUBTOTAL 8. A 58,303,612* 4.15%* B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights Exchangeable Bond 11/04/2020 11/04/2020 8,750,018 0.62% Exchangeable Bond 10/10/2020 10/10/2020 4,107,988 0.29% Physically Settled Option 16/08/2019 16/08/2019 750,000 0.05% Physically Settled Option 20/09/2019 20/09/2019 250,000 0.02% Right to Recall N/A N/A 93,962 0.01% SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 13,951,968 0.99% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Future 20/12/2019 20/12/2019 Cash 900,000 0.06% Physically Settled Put Option 20/09/2019 20/09/2019 Physical 250,000 0.02% Physically Settled Put Option 19/06/2020 19/06/2020 Physical 500,000 0.04% Cash Settled Call Option 08/10/2019 08/10/2019 Cash 13,900 0.02% Cash Settled Call Option 11/10/2019 11/10/2019 Cash 6,076 0.01% Cash Settled Call Option 16/10/2019 16/10/2019 Cash 261 0.00% Cash Settled Call Option 25/10/2019 25/10/2019 Cash 16,068 0.01% Cash Settled Call Option 26/10/2020 26/10/2020 Cash 1,050 0.02% Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/08/2019 08/08/2019 Cash 2,140,000 0.15% Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/12/2019 05/12/2019 Cash 990 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/12/2019 20/12/2019 Cash 38,000 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/01/2020 02/01/2020 Cash 20,960 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/01/2020 13/01/2020 Cash 641,000 0.05% Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/04/2020 07/04/2020 Cash 90,088 0.01% Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/04/2020 30/04/2020 Cash 342,757 0.02% Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2020 12/05/2020 Cash 7,969 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2020 02/06/2020 Cash 55,811 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/06/2020 11/06/2020 Cash 92,880 0.01% Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/06/2020 22/06/2020 Cash 2,772 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2020 02/07/2020 Cash 10,232 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2020 14/07/2020 Cash 2,565,758 0.18% Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/08/2020 02/08/2020 Cash 124,462 0.01% Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2020 05/08/2020 Cash 17,033 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2020 02/09/2020 Cash 4,399,946 0.31% Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/09/2020 03/09/2020 Cash 177 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/12/2020 22/12/2020 Cash 19,650 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/01/2021 25/01/2021 Cash 143,791 0.01% Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/04/2021 08/04/2021 Cash 133,853 0.01% Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/07/2021 09/07/2021 Cash 111,728 0.01% Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/02/2023 08/02/2023 Cash 27,127 0.00% Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/05/2024 16/05/2024 Cash 362,457 0.03% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 13,036,796 0.93% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan Securities plc 3.44%* 5.36%* JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A 11. Additional informationxvi Table 8A) Includes stock borrows of 53,658,486 (3.82%) Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (100%) JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan EU Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan EU Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%) Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 06 August 2019 Ellie Klonarides Deputy Company Secretary Anglo American plc 8 August 2019 iPlease note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. iiFull name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer. iiiOther reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. ivThis should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC; (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in Article 10 (a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (a)) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1). As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert. In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned: - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (d)), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (e)), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 9 (DTR 5.1), under letters (a) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (f)), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). vApplicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies). viThe date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect. viiThe total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. viiiIf the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with national law, please note that it might not be necessary in accordance with national law to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold. ixIn case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. xDate of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends. xiIf the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date]. xiiIn case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 13(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR 5.3.3.A). xiiiIf the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies. xivThe full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). xvThe names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves. xviExample: Correction of a previous notification. Attachments Original document

