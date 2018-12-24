Anglo American : Minas-Rio Step 3 Licence Secured

21 December 2018 Anglo American secures Step 3 licence approval for Minas-Rio

Anglo American plc ('Anglo American') announces the receipt of regulatory approval relating to the Step 3 licence area of the Minas-Rio operation in Brazil. Access to the Step 3 area provides greater operational flexibility and access to higher grade iron ore to support the increase of production of the operation towards its full design capacity of 26.5 million tonnes per year.

As a result of this important regulatory approval, production guidance for 2019 is increased to 18-20 million tonnes (wet basis), from the previous guidance of 16-19 million tonnes (wet basis). Unit cost guidance for Minas-Rio is lowered to $28-31 per tonne (FOB, wet basis), from the previous guidance of $30-33 per tonne. Updated production guidance for 2020 and 2021 will be provided in due course.

Anglo American is a global diversified mining business and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals to meet the growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum and other precious metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our key partners and stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate and for society at large. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

