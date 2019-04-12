Log in
Anglo American : Norman Mbazima to retire from Anglo American

04/12/2019 | 03:22am EDT

12 April 2019

Norman Mbazima to retire from Anglo American after 18 years

Anglo American plc ('Anglo American') announces the retirement of Norman Mbazima after 18 years. Mr Mbazima will step down as Deputy Chairman of Anglo American South Africa on 30 June 2019.

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: 'Norman Mbazima has made an exceptional contribution to Anglo American over the last 18 years, delivered with tireless energy, most recently as Deputy Chairman of Anglo American South Africa. Norman has played a number of critical leadership roles, as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore and our South African coal business, and as joint acting CEO of our PGMs business, always bringing a unique perspective to our management team. While Norman will be retiring from his executive responsibilities, I am delighted that he has been appointed non-executive chairman of Anglo American Platinum, our world-class PGMs business.'

An announcement about the leadership of Anglo American in South Africa will be made in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Notes to editors:

Anglo Americanis a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, more electrified world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world - safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:22:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 441 M
EBIT 2019 7 102 M
Net income 2019 3 744 M
Debt 2019 2 869 M
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 9,79
P/E ratio 2020 11,62
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 40 331 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 28,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN25.47%40 331
BHP GROUP LTD16.54%137 296
BHP GROUP PLC16.44%137 296
RIO TINTO26.35%105 536
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.77%105 536
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.38.45%22 995
