Anglo American : Norman Mbazima to retire from Anglo American after 18 years

Anglo American plc ('Anglo American') announces the retirement of Norman Mbazima after 18 years. Mr Mbazima will step down as Deputy Chairman of Anglo American South Africa on 30 June 2019.

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: 'Norman Mbazima has made an exceptional contribution to Anglo American over the last 18 years, delivered with tireless energy, most recently as Deputy Chairman of Anglo American South Africa. Norman has played a number of critical leadership roles, as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore and our South African coal business, and as joint acting CEO of our PGMs business, always bringing a unique perspective to our management team. While Norman will be retiring from his executive responsibilities, I am delighted that he has been appointed non-executive chairman of Anglo American Platinum, our world-class PGMs business.'

An announcement about the leadership of Anglo American in South Africa will be made in due course.