Anglo American : Notice of Final Dividend

Notice of Final Dividend

(Dividend No. 34) Notice is hereby given that a final dividend on the Company's ordinary share capital in respect of the year to

31 December 2018 will be paid as follows: Amount (United States currency) (note 1) 51 cents per ordinary share Amount (South African currency) (note 2) R7.20518 per ordinary share Last day to effect removal of shares between the United Kingdom (UK) and South African (SA) registers Monday, 11 March 2019 Last day to trade on the JSE Limited (JSE) to qualify for dividend Tuesday, 12 March 2019 Ex-dividend on the JSE from the commencement of trading (note 3) Wednesday, 13 March 2019 Ex-dividend on the London Stock Exchange from the commencement of trading on Thursday, 14 March 2019 Record date (applicable to both the UK principal register and SA branch register) Friday, 15 March 2019 Movement of shares between the UK and SA registers permissible from Monday, 18 March 2019 Last day for receipt of US$:£/€ currency elections by the UK Registrars (note 1) Wednesday, 10 April 2019 Last day for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) mandate forms by the UK Registrars (notes 4, 5 and 6) Wednesday, 10 April 2019 Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by Central Securities Depository Participants (CSDPs) (notes 4, 5 and 6) Tuesday, 23 April 2019 Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by the South African Transfer Secretaries (notes 4, 5 and 6) Wednesday, 24 April 2019 Currency conversion US$:£/€ rates announced on Tuesday, 16 April 2019 Payment date of dividend Friday, 3 May 2019

Notes

1. Shareholders on the UK register of members with an address in the UK will be paid in sterling and those with an address in a country in the European Union which has adopted the euro will be paid in euros. Such shareholders may, however, elect to be paid their dividends in US dollars provided the UK Registrars receive such election by Wednesday, 10 April 2019. Shareholders with an address elsewhere will be paid in US dollars except those registered on the South African branch register who will be paid in South African rand.

2. Dividend Tax will be withheld from the amount of the gross dividend of R7.20518 per ordinary share paid to South African shareholders at the rate of 20% unless a shareholder qualifies for exemption. After the Dividend Tax has been withheld, the net dividend will be R5.76414 per ordinary share. Anglo American plc had a total of 1,405,465,332 ordinary shares in issue, including 540,634 treasury shares, as at the date hereof. In South Africa the dividend will be distributed by Anglo American South Africa Limited, a South African company with tax registration number 9030010608, or one of its South African subsidiaries, in accordance with the Company's dividend access share arrangements. The currency conversion date applicable to the SA dividend amount is 20 February 2019.

3. Dematerialisation and rematerialisation of registered share certificates in South Africa will not be effected by CSDPs during the period from the JSE ex-dividend date to the record date (both days inclusive).

4. Those shareholders who already participate in the DRIP need not complete a DRIP mandate form for each dividend as such forms provide an ongoing authority to participate in the DRIP until cancelled in writing. Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should obtain a mandate form from the UK Registrars, the South African Transfer Secretaries or, in the case of those who hold their shares through the STRATE system, their CSDP.

5. In terms of the DRIP, and subject to the purchase of shares in the open market, share certificates/CREST notifications are expected to be mailed and CSDP investor accounts credited/updated on or about Wednesday, 29 May 2019. CREST accounts will be credited on Thursday, 9 May 2019.

6. Copies of the terms and conditions of the DRIP are available from the UK Registrars or the South African Transfer Secretaries.