MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American    AAL

ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/18 03:07:03 am
1960.6 GBp   +0.48%
1960.6 GBp   +0.48%
02:33aFamed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
02:22aANGLO AMERICAN : Platinum annual results 2018
PU
02/17Famed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
Anglo American : Platinum annual results 2018

0
02/18/2019 | 02:22am EST

Anglo American Platinum annual results 2018

Anglo American plc notes the announcement of Anglo American Platinum's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018, released this morning to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and available via http://www.angloamericanplatinum.com/investors/financial-results-centre.aspx

For further information, please contact:

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a global diversified mining business and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals to meet the growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum and other precious metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our key partners and stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate and for society at large. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 07:21:03 UTC
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 27 648 M
EBIT 2018 5 778 M
Net income 2018 3 080 M
Debt 2018 3 198 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 11,55
P/E ratio 2019 10,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 35 332 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN11.64%35 119
BHP GROUP LTD6.54%124 842
BHP GROUP PLC8.55%124 842
RIO TINTO17.91%95 589
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.35%95 589
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.12.39%18 310
