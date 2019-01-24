Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : Q4 2018 Production Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 04:09am EST

Anglo American plc

Production Report for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018

Anglo American reports a 7% increase in total production on a copper equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017, excluding the effect of the stoppage at Minas-Rio(1).

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American,said: 'Our continuing focus on efficiency and productivity improvements across the business resulted in another strong quarter, adding to our consistent track record of delivery. Solid operational performance resulted in a 23% increase in production from our Copper business, more than offsetting the impact of infrastructure constraints at Kumba. We ended this successful quarter with the restart of operations at Minas-Rio and receipt of a key approval relating to the important Step 3 licence area that supports its increase in production towards design capacity.'

Highlights

· De Beers production increased by 12% to 9.1 million carats due to production increases at Orapa.

· Copper production increased by 23% to 183,500 tonnes, with increases at all operations, reflecting continued strong operational performance and planned higher grades.

· Platinum and palladium production both increased by 3% to 602,300 ounces and 386,600 ounces respectively, driven by an improved operational performance across the majority of the portfolio.

· Kumba's iron ore production decreased by 13% to 10.2 million tonnes due to infrastructure constraints.

· Metallurgical coal production increased by 15% to 5.6 million tonnes driven by productivity improvements at Moranbah and the continued Grosvenor ramp up.

· Thermal coal export production decreased by 9% to 6.9 million tonnes due to the impact of rain at Cerrejón.

· Minas-Rio restarted operations at the end of the quarter and also received a key approval relating to the important Step 3 licence area.

Production Summary

Q4 2018

Q4 2017

% vs. Q4 2017

2018

2017

% vs. 2017

Diamonds (Mct)(2)

9.1

8.1

12%

35.3

33.5

6%

Copper (kt)(3)

184

149

23%

668

579

15%

Platinum (koz)(4)

602

587

3%

2,485

2,397

4%

Palladium (koz)(4)

387

375

3%

1,611

1,557

3%

Iron ore - Kumba (Mt)

10.2

11.6

(13)%

43.1

45.0

(4)%

Iron ore - Minas-Rio (Mt)(5)

0.2

4.0

(94)%

3.4

16.8

(80)%

Metallurgical coal (Mt)

5.6

4.9

15%

21.8

19.7

11%

Thermal coal (Mt)(6)

6.9

7.6

(9)%

28.6

29.2

(2)%

Nickel (kt)(7)

11.4

11.4

0%

42.3

43.8

(3)%

Manganese ore (kt)

972

980

(1)%

3,607

3,486

3%

(1) Copper equivalent production is normalised for the Minas-Rio production stoppage in 2018. Including the Minas-Rio stoppage, production increased by 3% compared to Q4 2017.

(2) De Beers production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kué joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis.

(3) Contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper business unit only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit).

(4) Produced ounces of metal in concentrate. Reflects own mine production and purchases.

(5) Wet basis.

(6) Reflects export production from South Africa and Colombia.

(7) Reflects nickel production from the Nickel business unit only (excludes nickel production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit).

DE BEERS

De Beers(1) (000 carats)

Q4

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

Q3 2018

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Botswana (Debswana)

6,346

5,504

15%

5,699

11%

24,132

22,684

6%

Namibia (Namdeb Holdings)

505

488

3%

460

10%

2,008

1,805

11%

South Africa (DBCM)

1,234

1,149

7%

1,337

(8)%

4,682

5,208

(10)%

Canada

1,043

993

5%

1,178

(11)%

4,475

3,757

19%

Total carats recovered

9,128

8,134

12%

8,674

5%

35,297

33,454

6%

Rough diamond production increased by 12% to 9.1 million carats bringing total production for 2018 to 35.3 million carats due to a planned production increase at Orapa(2) mine, although this was in the lower half of the production guidance range of 35-36 million carats.

Botswana (Debswana) production increased by 15% to 6.3 million carats. Orapa(2) production increased by 20% to 3.6 million carats driven by planned favourable grade and higher plant utilisation. Jwaneng production increased by 9% following an increase in tonnes treated.

Namibia (Namdeb Holdings) production increased by 3% to 0.5 million carats, driven by the Mafuta crawler vessel at Debmarine Namibia spending fewer days in port. This was partly offset by the land operations following the transition of Elizabeth Bay to care and maintenance.

South Africa (DBCM) production increased by 7% to 1.2 million carats as a result of planned higher grade ore at Venetia.

Canada production increased by 5% to 1.0 million carats due to higher grades at Victor as it reaches the end of its life. This was partially offset by planned lower grades at Gahcho Kué.

Rough diamond sales volumes totalled 9.9 million carats (9.3 million carats on a consolidated basis(3)) from three sales cycles, compared with 8.2 million carats (7.5 million carats on a consolidated basis(3)) from the same number of sales cycles during the equivalent period in 2017. Fourth quarter rough sales revenues increased year on year as the re-phased allocations of some lower value rough diamonds from Sight 7 (in September) were realised in Sights 9 and 10.

For the full year, rough diamond sales volumes were 4% lower at 33.7 million carats (31.7 million carats on a consolidated basis(3)) compared with 35.1 million carats (33.1 million carats on a consolidated basis(3)) in 2017. 2018 sales volumes were also lower than production, driven by lower demand for lower value rough diamonds in the second half of 2018.

The consolidated average realised price of $171/ct was 6% higher (2017: $162/ct), due to a lower proportion of lower value rough diamonds sold in 2018.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance is 31-33 million carats, subject to trading conditions. The lower production is driven by the process of exiting from the Venetia open pit with the underground becoming the principal source of ore from 2023. Associated with this, an increased proportion of production in 2019 is expected to come from De Beers Group's joint venture partners, a proportion of which generates a trading margin, which is lower than the mining margin generated from own mined production.

(1) De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kué joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis.

(2) Orapa constitutes the Orapa Regime which includes Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa.

(3) Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group's JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in total sales volume (100% basis). 2017 includes pre-commercial production sales volumes from Gahcho Kué.

De Beers(1)

Q4

2018

Q3

2018

Q2

2018

Q1

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Carats recovered (000 carats)

100% basis (unless otherwise stated)

Jwaneng

2,744

3,143

3,025

2,984

2,512

(13)%

9%

11,896

11,857

-

Orapa(2)

3,602

2,556

3,254

2,824

2,992

41%

20%

12,236

10,827

13%

Botswana (Debswana)

6,346

5,699

6,279

5,808

5,504

11%

15%

24,132

22,684

6%

Debmarine Namibia

400

322

349

365

328

24%

22%

1,436

1,378

4%

Namdeb (land operations)

105

138

166

163

160

(24)%

(34)%

572

427

34%

Namibia (Namdeb Holdings)

505

460

515

528

488

10%

3%

2,008

1,805

11%

Venetia

1,141

1,178

922

1,008

1,023

(3)%

12%

4,249

4,602

(8)%

Voorspoed

93

159

96

85

126

(42)%

(26)%

433

606

(29)%

South Africa (DBCM)

1,234

1,337

1,018

1,093

1,149

(8)%

7%

4,682

5,208

(10)%

Gahcho Kué (51% basis)

789

927

985

838

830

(15)%

(5)%

3,539

3,033

17%

Victor

254

251

200

231

163

1%

56%

936

724

29%

Canada

1,043

1,178

1,185

1,069

993

(11)%

5%

4,475

3,757

19%

Total carats recovered

9,128

8,674

8,997

8,498

8,134

5%

12%

35,297

33,454

6%

Sales volumes

Total sales volume (100%) (Mct)(3)

9.9

5.0

10.0

8.8

8.2

98%

21%

33.7

35.1

(4)%

Consolidated sales volume (Mct)(3)

9.3

4.6

9.4

8.4

7.5

102%

24%

31.7

33.1

(4)%

Number of Sights
(sales cycles)

3

2

3

2

3

10

10

(1) De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kué joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis.

(2) Orapa constitutes the Orapa Regime which includes Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa.

(3) Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group's JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in total sales volume (100% basis). 2017 includes pre-commercial production sales volumes from Gahcho Kué.

COPPER

Copper(1) (tonnes)

Q4

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

Q3

2018

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Los Bronces

99,000

75,400

31%

95,800

3%

369,500

308,300

20%

Collahuasi (44% share)

69,200

63,500

9%

61,500

13%

246,000

230,500

7%

El Soldado

15,300

9,700

58%

14,500

6%

52,700

40,500

30%

Total Copper

183,500

148,600

23%

171,800

7%

668,300

579,300

15%

(1) Copper production shown on a contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper business unit only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit).

Copper production increased by 23% to 183,500 tonnes, the highest since Q4 2013, with production increases at all operations and record copper in concentrate production at Collahuasi.

Production from Los Bronces increased by 31% to 99,000 tonnes, driven by continued strong mine and plant performance and planned higher grades (0.81% vs. 0.76%).

At Collahuasi, attributable production increased by 9% to 69,200 tonnes reflecting higher copper recoveries driven by the successful installation of 24 additional flotation cells in Q3.

El Soldado production increased by 58%to 15,300 tonnes due to a combination of strong mine and plant performance and planned higher grades (0.94% vs 0.65%).

Full year sales volumes were 671,600 tonnes, at an average price of 283c/lb ($6,239/t), lower than the average LME price of 296c/lb ($6,526/t) due to the impact of provisional pricing.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance is 630,000-660,000 tonnes.

Copper(1)

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Los Bronces mine(2)

Ore mined

12,675,800

13,019,000

17,837,300

15,675,300

11,553,900

(3)%

10%

59,207,400

49,339,600

20%

Ore processed - Sulphide

12,669,900

13,089,300

12,346,700

12,477,100

10,610,600

(3)%

19%

50,583,000

46,040,000

10%

Ore grade processed -

Sulphide (% TCu)(3)

0.81

0.76

0.76

0.71

0.76

7%

7%

0.76

0.71

7%

Production - Copper cathode

10,200

10,300

10,000

8,500

9,800

(1)%

4%

39,000

38,300

2%

Production - Copper in concentrate

88,800

85,500

79,700

76,600

65,600

4%

35%

330,500

270,000

22%

Total production

99,000

95,800

89,700

85,000

75,400

3%

31%

369,500

308,300

20%

Collahuasi 100% basis

(Anglo American share 44%)

Ore mined

14,781,300

13,791,400

11,454,400

11,859,300

17,478,300

7%

(15)%

51,886,400

64,733,500

(20)%

Ore processed - Sulphide

13,638,400

12,332,800

10,605,100

12,894,200

13,658,400

11%

(0)%

49,470,500

49,886,800

(1)%

Ore grade processed -

Sulphide (% TCu)(3)

1.28

1.33

1.34

1.24

1.28

(4)%

(0)%

1.30

1.25

5%

Production - Copper cathode

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

100

(100)%

Production - Copper in concentrate

157,400

139,700

124,500

137,600

144,400

13%

9%

559,100

523,900

7%

Total copper production for Collahuasi

157,400

139,700

124,500

137,600

144,400

13%

9%

559,100

524,000

7%

Anglo American's share of copper production for Collahuasi(4)

69,200

61,500

54,700

60,600

63,500

13%

9%

246,000

230,500

7%

El Soldado mine(2)

Ore mined

3,233,900

3,361,000

2,905,800

2,112,500

1,698,500

(4)%

90%

11,613,200

5,338,400

118%

Ore processed - Sulphide

1,951,600

2,036,000

1,825,000

1,785,600

1,846,600

(4)%

6%

7,598,200

7,395,100

3%

Ore grade processed -

Sulphide (% TCu)(3)

0.94

0.87

0.90

0.67

0.65

8%

45%

0.85

0.69

23%

Production - Copper in concentrate

15,300

14,500

13,600

9,300

9,700

6%

58%

52,700

40,500

30%

Total production

15,300

14,500

13,600

9,300

9,700

6%

58%

52,700

40,500

30%

Chagres Smelter(2)

Ore smelted

30,900

37,700

39,300

34,700

35,600

(18)%

(13)%

142,600

133,800

7%

Production

30,100

36,900

38,400

33,800

34,700

(18)%

(13)%

139,200

130,000

7%

Total copper production(5)

183,500

171,800

158,000

154,900

148,600

7%

23%

668,300

579,300

15%

Total payable copper production

177,100

165,700

152,600

149,100

143,100

7%

24%

644,500

558,300

15%

Total sales volumes

205,800

159,900

174,400

131,600

156,400

29%

32%

671,600

579,700

16%

Total payable sales volumes

198,400

154,200

168,400

126,700

150,600

29%

32%

647,700

558,700

16%

Third party sales(6)

50,400

51,800

40,700

30,800

40,500

(3)%

24%

173,700

111,400

56%

(1) Excludes Anglo American Platinum's copper production. Units shown are tonnes unless stated.

(2) Anglo American ownership interest of Los Bronces, El Soldado and the Chagres Smelter is 50.1%. Production is stated at 100% as Anglo American consolidates these operations.

(3) TCu = total copper.

(4) Anglo American's share of Collahuasi production is 44%.

(5) Total copper production includes Anglo American's 44% interest in Collahuasi.

(6) Relates to sales of copper not produced by Anglo American operations.

PLATINUM GROUP METALS (PGMs)

Platinum (000 oz)

Q4

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

Q3

2018

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Metal in concentrate production(1)

602.3

587.0

3%

649.0

(7)%

2,484.7

2,397.4

4%

Own mined(2)

307.5

349.8

(12)%

332.9

(8)%

1,323.6

1,376.2

(4)%

Purchase of concentrate(3)

294.8

237.2

24%

316.1

(7)%

1,161.1

1,021.2

14%

Palladium (000 oz)

Metal in concentrate production(1)

386.6

374.9

3%

410.8

(6)%

1,610.8

1,557.4

3%

Own mined(2)

234.8

251.5

(7)%

250.2

(6)%

1,013.5

1,008.7

0%

Purchase of concentrate(3)

151.8

123.4

23%

160.6

(5)%

597.3

548.6

9%

Refined production

Platinum

000 oz

770.9

722.2

7%

556.2

39%

2,402.4

2,511.9

(4)%

Palladium

000 oz

493.8

491.4

0%

321.5

54%

1,501.8

1,668.4

(10)%

Rhodium

000 oz

91.3

87.4

4%

65.2

40%

292.8

323.2

(9)%

Gold

000 oz

27.9

30.3

(8)%

27.4

2%

105.5

115.3

(8)%

Nickel

t

6,700

7,800

(14)%

5,600

20%

23,100

26,000

(11)%

Copper

t

4,200

4,700

(11)%

2,900

45%

14,300

15,700

(9)%

(1) Ounces refer to troy ounces.

(2) Includes managed operations and 50% of joint venture production.

(3) Includes 50% of joint venture production, and the purchase of concentrate from associates (Bokoni and BRPM) and third parties.

Platinum production increased by 3% to 602,300 ounces and palladium production increased by 3% to 386,600 ounces, due to improved operational performances across the majority of the portfolio.

Own mined production

Own mined platinum production decreased by 12% to 307,500 ounces and palladium production decreased by 7% to 234,800 ounces due to the sale of Union mine on 1 February 2018, after which its production was purchased as concentrate. Excluding Union, platinum production from own mine operations decreased by 2% and palladium production remained flat.

Mogalakwena platinum production decreased by 11% to 108,400 ounces and palladium production decreased by 8% to 118,200 ounces due to an 8% reduction in ore grade, as previously guided, as well as maintenance at one crusher, which led to a reduction in tonnes milled.

Amandelbult platinum and palladium production both decreased by 16% to 96,500 ounces and 44,900 ounces, respectively. The decreases were primarily due to the section 54 stoppage following the fatal incident on 18 October 2018 and Eskom power disruptions.

Unki platinum production increased by 34% to 22,000 ounces and palladium production increased by 38% to 19,600 ounces due to a strong operational performance with a 20% increase in tonnes milled, 10% improvement in recovery and 3% improvement in built-up head grade.

The acquisition of the remaining 50% of Mototolo was concluded on 1 November 2018, from which date 100% of its production became own mined production, contributing 17,500 platinum ounces and 10,900 palladium ounces.

Joint venture platinum production (Mototolo to 31 October 2018, Modikwa and Kroondal) increased by 6% to 126,200 ounces (of which 63,100 ounces was own mined production and 63,100 ounces was purchased concentrate). Palladium production increased by 6% to 82,400 ounces (of which 41,200 ounces was own mined production and 41,200 ounces was purchased concentrate). This was driven by productivity improvements, improved plant recoveries and an increase in grades.

Purchase of concentrate

Purchase of concentrate from joint ventures increased by 6% for platinum and 6% for palladium due to increased production, as outlined above.

Purchase of concentrate from associates decreased by 14% for platinum and 13% for palladium. The sale of Anglo American Platinum's share in Bafokeng-Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) completed on 11 December 2018 and production was treated as third party purchase of concentrate from 1 December 2018.

Purchase of concentrate from third parties increased by 51% for platinum and 46% for palladium due to concentrate purchased from Union mine following its sale, as well as from BRPM material following its sale on 11 December 2018.

Refined production and sales volumes

Refined platinum production increased by 7% to 770,900 ounces, while palladium production was flat at 493,800 ounces. Q4 2018 includes the partial release of the work-in-progress inventory following scheduled smelter rebuilds and maintenance at both Mortimer smelter and Polokwane smelters earlier in 2018.

Platinum sales volumes (excluding refined metal purchased from third parties) increased by 8% to 776,900 ounces due to higher refined production, supplemented by a draw down in refined platinum stocks. Palladium sales volumes decreased by 4% to 455,300 ounces.

The full year price per platinum ounce for the basket of metals sold increased by 13% to $2,219/oz compared to 2017, as 17% and 101% price increases in palladium and rhodium respectively more than offset an 8% reduction in the platinum price.

2019 Guidance

2019 platinum production guidance is revised to 2.0-2.1 million ounces (previously 2.0-2.2 million ounces) and palladium production guidance remains at 1.3-1.4 million ounces, decreases compared to 2018 due to the transition of Sibanye material to a tolling arrangement in place of its purchase as concentrate.

Platinum(1)

Q4

2018

Q3

2018

Q2

2018

Q1

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Produced platinum

(000 oz)

602.3

649.0

619.6

613.8

587.0

(7)%

3%

2,484.7

2,397.4

4%

Own mined

307.5

332.9

340.2

343.0

349.8

(8)%

(12)%

1,323.6

1,376.2

(4)%

Mogalakwena

108.4

113.9

133.4

139.4

121.7

(5)%

(11)%

495.1

463.8

7%

Amandelbult

96.5

126.0

116.3

103.9

114.8

(23)%

(16)%

442.7

438.0

1%

Unki

22.0

22.4

20.9

20.6

16.4

(2)%

34%

85.9

74.6

15%

Mototolo(2)

17.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

17.5

-

-

Joint ventures(2)

63.1

70.6

69.6

67.5

59.8

(11)%

6%

270.8

245.3

10%

Union

-

-

-

11.6

37.1

-

(100)%

11.6

154.5

(92)%

Purchase of concentrate

294.8

316.1

279.4

270.8

237.2

(7)%

24%

1,161.1

1,021.2

14%

Joint ventures(2)

63.1

70.6

69.6

67.5

59.8

(11)%

6%

270.8

245.3

10%

Associates(3)

46.9

66.7

54.3

52.3

54.8

(30)%

(14)%

220.2

265.5

(17)%

Third parties

184.8

178.8

155.5

151.0

122.6

3%

51%

670.1

510.4

31%

Palladium(1)

Produced palladium

(000 oz)

386.6

410.8

406.0

407.4

374.9

(6)%

3%

1,610.8

1,557.4

3%

Own mined

234.8

250.2

260.8

267.7

251.5

(6)%

(7)%

1,013.5

1,008.7

0%

Mogalakwena

118.2

127.1

145.1

150.5

127.8

(7)%

(8)%

540.9

508.9

6%

Amandelbult

44.9

57.3

52.2

50.7

53.7

(22)%

(16)%

205.1

202.5

1%

Unki

19.6

19.7

18.4

17.8

14.2

(1)%

38%

75.5

64.4

17%

Mototolo(2)

10.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

10.9

-

-

Joint ventures(2)

41.2

46.1

45.1

43.5

38.7

(11)%

6%

176.0

161.5

9%

Union

-

-

-

5.2

17.1

-

(100)%

5.2

71.4

(93)%

Purchase of concentrate

151.8

160.6

145.2

139.7

123.4

(5)%

23%

597.3

548.6

9%

Joint ventures(2)

41.2

46.1

45.1

43.5

38.7

(11)%

6%

175.9

161.5

9%

Associates(3)

19.3

27.2

22.0

21.7

22.1

(29)%

(13)%

90.2

127.9

(29)%

Third parties

91.3

87.3

78.1

74.5

62.6

5%

46%

331.2

259.2

28%

Refined production(1)

Platinum (000 oz)

770.9

556.2

572.7

502.6

722.2

39%

7%

2,402.4

2,511.9

(4)%

Palladium (000 oz)

493.8

321.5

366.7

319.8

491.4

54%

0%

1,501.8

1,668.4

(10)%

Rhodium (000 oz)

91.3

65.2

73.8

62.5

87.4

40%

4%

292.8

323.2

(9)%

Gold (000 oz)

27.9

27.4

27.3

22.9

30.3

2%

(8)%

105.5

115.3

(8)%

Nickel (tonnes)

6,700

5,600

5,700

5,100

7,800

20%

(14)%

23,100

26,000

(11)%

Copper (tonnes)

4,200

2,900

4,000

3,200

4,700

45%

(11)%

14,300

15,700

(9)%

4E Head grade

(g/tonne milled)(4)

3.38

3.58

3.60

3.45

3.53

(6)%

(4)%

3.48

3.46

1%

Platinum sales volumes

(000 oz)(5)

776.9

530.1

636.4

480.8

721.7

47%

8%

2,424.2

2,504.6

(3)%

Palladium sales volumes

(000 oz)(5)

455.3

324.3

405.3

328.2

473.5

40%

(4)%

1,513.1

1,571.7

(4)%

Platinum third party sales volumes (000 oz)(6)

1.5

26.9

45.8

19.8

-

(94)%

-

94.0

1.0

9,300%

Palladium third party sales volumes (000 oz)(6)

16.5

55.0

45.0

8.0

-

(70)%

-

124.5

19.2

548%

(1) Ounces refer to troy ounces.

(2) The joint venture operations are Modikwa and Kroondal. Platinum owns 50% of these operations, which is presented under 'Own mined' production, and purchases the remaining 50% of production, which is presented under 'Purchase of concentrate'. Mototolo is 100% owned from 1 November 2018.

(3) Associates are Platinum's 33% interest in BRPM until its sale effective 11 December 2018 and, also in 2017, its 49% interest in Bokoni, which was placed on care and maintenance in Q3 2017.

(4) 4E: the grade measured as the combined content of: platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold.

(5) Sales from own mined and purchased concentrate, excludes refined metal purchased from third parties.

(6) Relates to sales of metal not produced by Anglo American operations.

IRON ORE

Iron Ore (000 t)

Q4

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

Q3

2018

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Kumba

10,170

11,643

(13)%

10,508

(3)%

43,106

44,983

(4)%

Minas-Rio(1)

227

3,950

(94)%

-

-

3,382

16,787

(80)%

(1) Wet basis.

Kumba- Production volumes for the quarter decreased by 13% to 10.2 million tonnes as planned to offset elevated stock levels at the mines resulting from Transnet rail constraints. Plant yields remained slightly lower, in line with the strategy of producing higher quality products, to maximise the value of tonnes railed to port and to benefit from the strong demand for high-grade ore. As a result, full year production of 43.1 million tonnes was at the lower end of the guidance range.

Sishen's production decreased by 11% to 7.0 million tonnes, while waste stripping increased by 19% to 51 million tonnes.

Kolomela's production decreased by 17% to 3.2 million tonnes of ore, while waste remained flat at 14 million tonnes.

Export sales decreased by 6% to 10.7 million tonnes due to reduced loading capacity following the scheduled six-week refurbishment of a ship loader by Transnet at Saldanha Port, as well as the temporary closure of the export rail line due to a truck colliding with a railway bridge. Total finished product stocks decreased from 6.6 million tonnes at 30 September 2018 to 5.3 million tonnes at 31 December 2018.

In fourth quarter and full year 2018 the ratio of lump:fines in Kumba product was approximately 68:32.

Minas-Rio- Production was 0.2 million tonnes in Q4 2018 following the resumption of operations after the receipt of the appropriate regulatory approvals on 20 December 2018, following an extensive and detailed technical inspection and the precautionary replacement of certain sections of the pipeline. Production had been suspended since March 2018 following the discovery of two leakages in the 529-kilometre iron ore pipeline from the mine to the Port of Açu.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance for Kumba is 43-44 million tonnes.

2019 production guidance for Minas-Rio is 18-20 million tonnes (wet basis).

A key regulatory approval relating to the Minas-Rio Step 3 licence area was granted on 21 December 2018, providing greater operational flexibility and access to higher grade iron ore to support the increase of production towards the full design capacity of 26.5 million tonnes per year. As a result, 2019 production guidance for Minas-Rio was increased to 18-20 million tonnes (previously 16-19 million tonnes). In addition, 2019 unit cost guidance was reduced to $28-31 per tonne (previously $30-33 per tonne).

Iron Ore (tonnes)

Q4

2018

Q3

2018

Q2

2018

Q1

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Kumba production

10,170,200

10,508,400

11,572,000

10,855,100

11,642,600

(3)%

(13)%

43,105,700

44,982,500

(4)%

Lump

6,878,600

7,159,800

7,889,600

7,243,500

7,719,100

(4)%

(11)%

29,171,500

29,811,300

(2)%

Fines

3,291,600

3,348,600

3,682,400

3,611,600

3,923,500

(2)%

(16)%

13,934,200

15,171,200

(8)%

Kumba production by mine

Sishen

6,960,500

7,030,600

7,930,300

7,324,600

7,782,300

(1)%

(11)%

29,246,000

31,119,200

(6)%

Kolomela

3,209,700

3,477,800

3,641,700

3,530,500

3,860,300

(8)%

(17)%

13,859,700

13,863,300

0%

Kumba sales volumes

Export iron ore

10,723,200

9,736,700

9,560,100

9,945,700

11,354,800

10%

(6)%

39,965,700

41,614,600

(4)%

Domestic iron ore

868,200

755,600

781,900

885,400

875,700

15%

(1)%

3,291,100

3,277,100

0%

Minas-Rio production

Pellet feed (wet basis)

226,700

-

105,800

3,049,400

3,949,900

-

(94)%

3,382,000

16,787,200

(80)%

Minas-Rio sales volumes

Export - pellet feed (wet basis)

-

-

320,800

2,896,100

4,140,700

-

(100)%

3,216,800

16,508,000

(81)%

COAL

Coal(1)(000 t)

Q4

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

Q3

2018

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Metallurgical Coal (Australia)

5,647

4,924

15%

5,382

5%

21,830

19,661

11%

Export Thermal Coal (Australia)

428

409

5%

455

(6)%

1,381

1,614

(14)%

Export Thermal Coal (South Africa)(2)

4,537

4,648

(2)%

5,054

(10)%

18,359

18,593

(1)%

Export Thermal Coal (Colombia)

2,357

2,914

(19)%

2,658

(11)%

10,220

10,642

(4)%

Domestic Thermal Coal (South Africa)

3,293

7,203

(54)%

2,650

24%

13,692

31,312

(56)%

(1) Anglo American's attributable share of production.

(2) Includes export primary production, secondary production sold into export markets and production sold domestically at export parity pricing.

Metallurgical Coal -Export metallurgical coal production increased by 15% to 5.6 million tonnes, with productivity improvements at Moranbah offsetting the impact of a longwall move at Grasstree, which started in December 2018. Grosvenor production also increased year-on-year, but was significantly lower than in Q3 2018 due to a longwall move, which was completed in late December 2018.

In the fourth quarter and in the full year 2018, the ratio of hard coking coal production to PCI/semi-soft coking coal was approximately 86:14.

Thermal Coal South Africa- Export thermal coal production decreased marginally by 2% to 4.5 million tonnes, as operations continue to transition between mining areas.

Domestic thermal coal production decreased by 54% to 3.3 million tonnes due to the completion of the sale of the Eskom-tied operations (New Vaal, New Denmark and Kriel) to Seriti on 1 March 2018.

Thermal Coal Colombia- Attributable export thermal coal production from Cerrejón decreased by 19% to 2.4 million tonnes as a result of high rainfall in Q4 2018.

The weighted average realised price for export thermal coal from South Africa and Colombia was $86/tonne, 8% lower than the weighted average quoted FOB price for South Africa and Colombia due to coal quality.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance for Metallurgical Coal is 22-24 million tonnes.

2019 production guidance for Export Thermal Coal is 26-28 million tonnes.

Coal, by product (tonnes)(1)

Q4

2018

Q3

2018

Q2

2018

Q1

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Metallurgical Coal (Australia)

5,647,100

5,382,300

5,261,900

5,539,100

4,923,900

5%

15%

21,830,400

19,661,300

11%

Hard Coking Coal

4,864,600

4,545,800

4,534,800

4,853,200

4,300,300

7%

13%

18,798,400

16,980,800

11%

PCI / SSCC

782,500

836,500

727,100

685,900

623,600

(6)%

25%

3,032,000

2,680,500

13%

Thermal Coal

10,613,700

10,816,800

10,271,300

11,950,300

15,172,700

(2)%

(30)%

43,652,100

62,160,300

(30)%

Export (Australia)

427,600

455,100

289,900

208,700

408,600

(6)%

5%

1,381,300

1,613,700

(14)%

Export (South Africa)(2)

4,537,100

5,054,400

4,439,600

4,327,500

4,647,800

(10)%

(2)%

18,358,600

18,592,600

(1)%

Export (Colombia)

2,356,500

2,657,600

2,761,500

2,444,300

2,913,600

(11)%

(19)%

10,219,900

10,641,600

(4)%

Domestic (South Africa)

3,292,500

2,649,700

2,780,300

4,969,800

7,202,700

24%

(54)%

13,692,300

31,312,400

(56)%

Total coal production

16,260,800

16,199,100

15,533,200

17,489,400

20,096,600

0%

(19)%

65,482,500

81,821,600

(20)%

Sales volumes

Metallurgical Coal (Australia)

5,812,700

5,442,800

5,094,500

5,632,900

5,323,600

7%

9%

21,982,800

19,767,700

11%

Hard Coking Coal

5,064,200

4,834,100

4,402,800

4,885,500

4,653,000

5%

9%

19,186,600

17,487,300

10%

PCI / SSCC

748,500

608,700

691,700

747,400

670,600

23%

12%

2,796,200

2,280,400

23%

Thermal Coal

13,700,800

11,782,900

12,904,300

14,227,800

17,079,500

16%

(20)%

52,615,600

70,635,700

(26)%

Export (Australia)

582,200

331,600

357,800

293,800

466,900

76%

25%

1,565,300

1,831,400

(15)%

Export (South Africa)(2)

5,918,700

3,679,600

4,092,700

4,615,700

4,843,500

38%

15%

18,306,600

18,608,800

(2)%

Export (Colombia)

2,297,200

2,589,100

2,762,900

2,480,200

2,619,400

(11)%

(12)%

10,129,400

10,553,700

(4)%

Domestic (South Africa)

1,947,500

3,305,800

3,146,500

4,711,000

7,370,300

(22)%

(69)%

13,110,800

32,023,100

(59)%

Third party sales

2,955,200

1,876,800

2,544,400

2,127,100

1,779,400

57%

66%

9,503,500

7,618,700

25%

(1) Anglo American's attributable share of production.

(2) Includes export primary production, secondary production sold into export markets and production sold domestically at export parity pricing.

Coal, by operation (tonnes)(1)

Q4

2018

Q3

2018

Q2

2018

Q1

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Metallurgical Coal (Australia)

5,647,100

5,382,300

5,261,900

5,539,100

4,923,900

5%

15%

21,830,400

19,661,300

11%

Moranbah North

2,485,200

1,275,800

1,064,300

1,936,700

1,979,800

95%

26%

6,762,000

5,401,300

25%

Grosvenor

356,100

1,239,800

1,342,000

825,600

161,300

(71)%

121%

3,763,500

2,067,200

82%

Capcoal (incl. Grasstree)

1,357,800

1,564,700

1,324,200

1,396,000

1,604,900

(13)%

(15)%

5,642,700

6,486,400

(13)%

Dawson

666,100

478,700

714,100

534,500

319,700

39%

108%

2,393,400

2,482,700

(4)%

Jellinbah

781,900

823,300

817,300

846,300

858,200

(5)%

(9)%

3,268,800

3,223,700

1%

Thermal Coal (Australia)

427,600

455,100

289,900

208,700

408,600

(6)%

5%

1,381,300

1,613,700

(14)%

Capcoal (incl. Grasstree)

81,000

71,600

66,000

65,500

95,400

13%

(15)%

284,100

282,300

1%

Dawson

320,500

357,700

193,400

114,500

310,800

(10)%

3%

986,100

1,299,500

(24)%

Jellinbah

26,100

25,800

30,500

28,700

2,400

1%

988%

111,100

31,900

248%

Total Australia production

6,074,700

5,837,400

5,551,800

5,747,800

5,332,500

4%

14%

23,211,700

21,275,000

9%

Thermal (South Africa)(2)

Goedehoop

1,590,700

1,527,000

1,185,900

1,138,000

1,114,300

4%

43%

5,441,600

4,652,600

17%

Greenside

1,202,300

1,264,300

941,500

1,043,600

1,041,200

(5)%

15%

4,451,700

3,830,400

16%

Zibulo

1,681,500

1,468,700

1,553,500

1,673,100

1,587,900

14%

6%

6,376,800

6,234,800

2%

Khwezela

1,522,000

1,468,800

1,297,200

1,244,000

1,371,300

4%

11%

5,532,100

5,707,700

(3)%

Mafube

464,200

402,700

172,100

105,600

350,900

15%

32%

1,144,600

1,561,000

(27)%

Other(3)

-

604,100

1,076,700

-

-

(100)%

-

1,680,700

-

-

New Vaal(4)

-

-

-

1,560,500

3,218,500

-

(100)%

1,560,500

15,109,000

(90)%

New Denmark(4)

-

-

-

560,100

963,300

-

(100)%

560,200

3,361,000

(83)%

Kriel(4)

-

-

-

704,900

1,237,400

-

(100)%

704,900

5,388,900

(87)%

Isibonelo

1,368,900

968,500

993,000

1,267,500

965,700

41%

42%

4,597,800

4,059,500

13%

Total South Africa production

7,829,600

7,704,100

7,219,900

9,297,300

11,850,500

2%

(34)%

32,050,900

49,905,000

(36)%

Colombia (Cerrejón)

2,356,500

2,657,600

2,761,500

2,444,300

2,913,600

(11)%

(19)%

10,219,900

10,641,600

(4)%

Total Coal production

16,260,800

16,199,100

15,533,200

17,489,400

20,096,600

0%

(19)%

65,482,500

81,821,600

(20)%

(1) Anglo American's attributable share of production.

(2) Export and domestic production; New Vaal, New Denmark, Kriel and Isibonelo produce exclusively domestic volumes.

(3) Other production comes from the recovery of saleable product from mineral residue deposits.

(4) The sale of the Eskom-tied operations was completed on 1 March 2018.

NICKEL

Nickel (tonnes)

Q4

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

Q3

2018

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Nickel

11,400

11,400

0%

11,500

(1)%

42,300

43,800

(3)%

Nickel production was in line with Q4 2017 at both Barro Alto and Codemin.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance is 42,000-44,000 tonnes.

Nickel(1)

Q4

2018

Q3

2018

Q2

2018

Q1

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Barro Alto

Ore mined

816,500

1,640,400

1,208,800

1,001,500

978,600

(50)%

(17)%

4,667,200

6,272,800

(26)%

Ore processed

607,300

620,900

588,200

447,600

591,500

(2)%

3%

2,264,200

2,309,300

(2)%

Ore grade processed - %Ni

1.74

1.73

1.67

1.68

1.71

1%

2%

1.71

1.71

0%

Production

9,100

9,400

8,600

6,500

9,100

(3)%

0%

33,500

34,900

(4)%

Codemin

Ore mined

8,400

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,400

7,500

12%

Ore processed

150,600

139,100

150,600

141,100

147,200

8%

2%

581,400

587,000

(1)%

Ore grade processed - %Ni

1.68

1.69

1.62

1.66

1.70

(1)%

(1)%

1.66

1.69

(2)%

Production

2,300

2,100

2,200

2,100

2,300

10%

0%

8,800

8,900

(1)%

Total Nickel segment nickel production

11,400

11,500

10,800

8,600

11,400

(1)%

0%

42,300

43,800

(3)%

Sales volumes

12,600

10,400

10,800

9,200

10,900

21%

16%

43,100

43,000

0%

(1) Excludes Anglo American Platinum's nickel production.

MANGANESE

Manganese (000 t)

Q4

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

Q3

2018

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Manganese ore (1)

972

980

(1)%

888

9%

3,607

3,486

3%

Manganese alloys(1)(2)

38

41

(8)%

35

9%

157

149

5%

(1) Saleable production.

(2) Production includes medium carbon ferro-manganese.

Manganese ore- Manganese ore production decreased by 1% to 971,900 tonnes.

Manganese alloy- Manganese alloy production decreased by 8% to 38,000 tonnes.

Manganese (tonnes)

Q4

2018

Q3

2018

Q2

2018

Q1

2018

Q4

2017

Q4 2018 vs.

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

vs.

Q4 2017

2018

2017

2018

vs.

2017

Samancor

Manganese ore(1)

971,900

887,600

866,200

880,800

979,600

9%

(1)%

3,606,500

3,485,500

3%

Manganese alloys(1)(2)

38,000

34,800

42,800

41,200

41,100

9%

(8)%

156,800

149,200

5%

Samancor sales volumes

Manganese ore

959,800

840,400

910,100

824,200

874,900

14%

10%

3,534,500

3,445,400

3%

Manganese alloys

44,000

30,400

48,400

38,300

37,300

45%

18%

161,100

142,400

13%

(1) Saleable production.

(2) Production includes medium carbon ferro-manganese.

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION

Exploration and Evaluation expenditure for the fourth quarter increased by 19% to $80 million compared to the same period of 2017. Exploration expenditure decreased by 6% to $29 million largely driven by adverse weather and delays with access. Evaluation expenditure increased by 42% to $51 million largely due to increased works in Chile at the Los Bronces Underground Project as well as modest increases in PGMs, De Beers and Metallurgical Coal.

Exploration and Evaluation expenditure for the full year 2018 was $284 million, up 25% on 2017 due mainly to increased evaluation spend for the Los Bronces Underground, as well as in De Beers and Metallurgical coal.

CORPORATE ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

During the quarter, provision increases, including future rehabilitation and closure costs principally at Copper and De Beers, resulted in a negative non-cash impact on EBITDA of approximately $0.2bn.

A sell down of lower margin goods from stock has slightly reduced the inventory build-up disclosed previously, the balance of which is expected to be largely cleared in the first half of 2019.

REALISED PRICES SUMMARY

Average realised prices

2018

2017

H2 2018

H1 2018

2018

vs.

2017

H2 2018

vs.

H1 2018

De Beers

Total sales volumes (100%) (Mct)(1)

33.7

35.1

14.9

18.8

(4)%

(21)%

Consolidated sales volumes (Mct)(1)

31.7

33.1

13.9

17.8

(4)%

(22)%

Consolidated average realised price ($/ct)(2)

171

162

182

162

6%

12%

Average price index(3)

123

122

122

123

1%

(1)%

PGMs

Platinum (US$/oz)

871

947

816

932

(8%)

(12%)

Palladium (US$/oz)

1,029

876

1,051

1,005

17%

5%

Rhodium (US$/oz)

2,204

1,094

2,429

1,938

101%

25%

Basket price (US$/oz)

2,219

1,966

2,135

2,318

13%

(8%)

Copper (USc/lb)(4)

283

290

268

297

(2)%

(10)%

Iron Ore - FOB prices

Kumba Export (US$/dmt)(5)

72

71

76

69

1%

10%

Minas-Rio (US$/wmt)(6)

70

65

-

70

8%

-

Coal

Australia and Canada

Metallurgical - HCC (US$/t)(7)

194

187

191

198

4%

(4)%

Metallurgical - PCI (US$/t)(7)

128

125

128

129

2%

(1)%

Thermal - Export (US$/t)

103

91

105

99

13%

6%

South Africa

Thermal - Export (US$/t)(8)

87

76

87

88

14%

(2)%

Thermal - Domestic (US$/t, FOR)(9)

19

21

18

20

(10)%

(10)%

Colombia

Thermal - Export (US$/t)

83

75

87

79

11%

10%

Nickel (USc/lb)

588

476

541

632

24%

(14)%

(1) Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from the Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in the total sales volume (100%) basis.

(2) Consolidated average realised price based on 100% selling value post-aggregation.

(3) Average of the De Beers Group price index for the Sights within the 12-month period. The De Beers price index is relative to 100 as at December 2006.

(4) The realised price for Copper excludes third party sales volumes.

(5) Average realised export basket price (FOB Saldanha).

(6) Average realised export basket price (FOB Açu) (wet basis).

(7) Weighted average metallurgical coal sales price achieved.

(8) Weighted average export thermal coal price achieved. Excludes third party sales.

(9) Weighted average domestic thermal coal price achieved on all domestic thermal coal sales.

NOTES

· This Production Report for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018 is unaudited.

· Production figures are sometimes more precise than the rounded numbers shown in this Production Report.

· Copper equivalent production shows changes in underlying production volume. It is calculated by expressing each commodity's volume as revenue, subsequently converting the revenue into copper equivalent units by dividing by the copper price (per tonne). Long-term forecast prices (and foreign exchange rates where appropriate) are used, in order that period-on-period comparisons exclude any impact for movements in price.

· Please refer to page 16 for information on forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Forward-looking statements:

This announcement includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding Anglo American's financial position, business, acquisition and divestment strategy, dividend policy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to Anglo American's products, production forecasts and Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources), are forward-looking statements. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Anglo American, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Anglo American's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Anglo American will operate in the future. Important factors that could cause Anglo American's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, levels of actual production during any period, levels of global demand and commodity market prices, mineral resource exploration and development capabilities, recovery rates and other operational capabilities, the availability of mining and processing equipment, the ability to produce and transport products profitably, the availability of transportation infrastructure, the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on market prices and operating costs, the availability of sufficient credit, the effects of inflation, political uncertainty and economic conditions in relevant areas of the world, the actions of competitors, activities by governmental authorities such as permitting and changes in taxation or safety, health, environmental or other types of regulation in the countries where Anglo American operates, conflicts over land and resource ownership rights and such other risk factors identified in Anglo American's most recent Annual Report. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such risk factors and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Anglo American expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law, the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Takeover Code'), the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Listings Requirements of the securities exchange of the JSE Limited in South Africa, the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Botswana Stock Exchange and the Namibian Stock Exchange and any other applicable regulations) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Anglo American's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a global diversified mining business and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals to meet the growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum and other precious metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our key partners and stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate and for society at large. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 09:08:02 UTC
