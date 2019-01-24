Anglo American : Q4 2018 Production Report

Anglo American plc

Production Report for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018

Anglo American reports a 7% increase in total production on a copper equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017, excluding the effect of the stoppage at Minas-Rio(1).

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American,said: 'Our continuing focus on efficiency and productivity improvements across the business resulted in another strong quarter, adding to our consistent track record of delivery. Solid operational performance resulted in a 23% increase in production from our Copper business, more than offsetting the impact of infrastructure constraints at Kumba. We ended this successful quarter with the restart of operations at Minas-Rio and receipt of a key approval relating to the important Step 3 licence area that supports its increase in production towards design capacity.'

Highlights

· De Beers production increased by 12% to 9.1 million carats due to production increases at Orapa.

· Copper production increased by 23% to 183,500 tonnes, with increases at all operations, reflecting continued strong operational performance and planned higher grades.

· Platinum and palladium production both increased by 3% to 602,300 ounces and 386,600 ounces respectively, driven by an improved operational performance across the majority of the portfolio.

· Kumba's iron ore production decreased by 13% to 10.2 million tonnes due to infrastructure constraints.

· Metallurgical coal production increased by 15% to 5.6 million tonnes driven by productivity improvements at Moranbah and the continued Grosvenor ramp up.

· Thermal coal export production decreased by 9% to 6.9 million tonnes due to the impact of rain at Cerrejón.

· Minas-Rio restarted operations at the end of the quarter and also received a key approval relating to the important Step 3 licence area.

Production Summary

Q4 2018 Q4 2017 % vs. Q4 2017 2018 2017 % vs. 2017 Diamonds (Mct)(2) 9.1 8.1 12% 35.3 33.5 6% Copper (kt)(3) 184 149 23% 668 579 15% Platinum (koz)(4) 602 587 3% 2,485 2,397 4% Palladium (koz)(4) 387 375 3% 1,611 1,557 3% Iron ore - Kumba (Mt) 10.2 11.6 (13)% 43.1 45.0 (4)% Iron ore - Minas-Rio (Mt)(5) 0.2 4.0 (94)% 3.4 16.8 (80)% Metallurgical coal (Mt) 5.6 4.9 15% 21.8 19.7 11% Thermal coal (Mt)(6) 6.9 7.6 (9)% 28.6 29.2 (2)% Nickel (kt)(7) 11.4 11.4 0% 42.3 43.8 (3)% Manganese ore (kt) 972 980 (1)% 3,607 3,486 3%

(1) Copper equivalent production is normalised for the Minas-Rio production stoppage in 2018. Including the Minas-Rio stoppage, production increased by 3% compared to Q4 2017.

(2) De Beers production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kué joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis.

(3) Contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper business unit only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit).

(4) Produced ounces of metal in concentrate. Reflects own mine production and purchases.

(5) Wet basis.

(6) Reflects export production from South Africa and Colombia.

(7) Reflects nickel production from the Nickel business unit only (excludes nickel production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit).

DE BEERS

De Beers(1) (000 carats) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Botswana (Debswana) 6,346 5,504 15% 5,699 11% 24,132 22,684 6% Namibia (Namdeb Holdings) 505 488 3% 460 10% 2,008 1,805 11% South Africa (DBCM) 1,234 1,149 7% 1,337 (8)% 4,682 5,208 (10)% Canada 1,043 993 5% 1,178 (11)% 4,475 3,757 19% Total carats recovered 9,128 8,134 12% 8,674 5% 35,297 33,454 6%

Rough diamond production increased by 12% to 9.1 million carats bringing total production for 2018 to 35.3 million carats due to a planned production increase at Orapa(2) mine, although this was in the lower half of the production guidance range of 35-36 million carats.

Botswana (Debswana) production increased by 15% to 6.3 million carats. Orapa(2) production increased by 20% to 3.6 million carats driven by planned favourable grade and higher plant utilisation. Jwaneng production increased by 9% following an increase in tonnes treated.

Namibia (Namdeb Holdings) production increased by 3% to 0.5 million carats, driven by the Mafuta crawler vessel at Debmarine Namibia spending fewer days in port. This was partly offset by the land operations following the transition of Elizabeth Bay to care and maintenance.

South Africa (DBCM) production increased by 7% to 1.2 million carats as a result of planned higher grade ore at Venetia.

Canada production increased by 5% to 1.0 million carats due to higher grades at Victor as it reaches the end of its life. This was partially offset by planned lower grades at Gahcho Kué.

Rough diamond sales volumes totalled 9.9 million carats (9.3 million carats on a consolidated basis(3)) from three sales cycles, compared with 8.2 million carats (7.5 million carats on a consolidated basis(3)) from the same number of sales cycles during the equivalent period in 2017. Fourth quarter rough sales revenues increased year on year as the re-phased allocations of some lower value rough diamonds from Sight 7 (in September) were realised in Sights 9 and 10.

For the full year, rough diamond sales volumes were 4% lower at 33.7 million carats (31.7 million carats on a consolidated basis(3)) compared with 35.1 million carats (33.1 million carats on a consolidated basis(3)) in 2017. 2018 sales volumes were also lower than production, driven by lower demand for lower value rough diamonds in the second half of 2018.

The consolidated average realised price of $171/ct was 6% higher (2017: $162/ct), due to a lower proportion of lower value rough diamonds sold in 2018.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance is 31-33 million carats, subject to trading conditions. The lower production is driven by the process of exiting from the Venetia open pit with the underground becoming the principal source of ore from 2023. Associated with this, an increased proportion of production in 2019 is expected to come from De Beers Group's joint venture partners, a proportion of which generates a trading margin, which is lower than the mining margin generated from own mined production.

(1) De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kué joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis.

(2) Orapa constitutes the Orapa Regime which includes Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa.

(3) Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group's JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in total sales volume (100% basis). 2017 includes pre-commercial production sales volumes from Gahcho Kué.

De Beers(1) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Carats recovered (000 carats) 100% basis (unless otherwise stated) Jwaneng 2,744 3,143 3,025 2,984 2,512 (13)% 9% 11,896 11,857 - Orapa(2) 3,602 2,556 3,254 2,824 2,992 41% 20% 12,236 10,827 13% Botswana (Debswana) 6,346 5,699 6,279 5,808 5,504 11% 15% 24,132 22,684 6% Debmarine Namibia 400 322 349 365 328 24% 22% 1,436 1,378 4% Namdeb (land operations) 105 138 166 163 160 (24)% (34)% 572 427 34% Namibia (Namdeb Holdings) 505 460 515 528 488 10% 3% 2,008 1,805 11% Venetia 1,141 1,178 922 1,008 1,023 (3)% 12% 4,249 4,602 (8)% Voorspoed 93 159 96 85 126 (42)% (26)% 433 606 (29)% South Africa (DBCM) 1,234 1,337 1,018 1,093 1,149 (8)% 7% 4,682 5,208 (10)% Gahcho Kué (51% basis) 789 927 985 838 830 (15)% (5)% 3,539 3,033 17% Victor 254 251 200 231 163 1% 56% 936 724 29% Canada 1,043 1,178 1,185 1,069 993 (11)% 5% 4,475 3,757 19% Total carats recovered 9,128 8,674 8,997 8,498 8,134 5% 12% 35,297 33,454 6% Sales volumes Total sales volume (100%) (Mct)(3) 9.9 5.0 10.0 8.8 8.2 98% 21% 33.7 35.1 (4)% Consolidated sales volume (Mct)(3) 9.3 4.6 9.4 8.4 7.5 102% 24% 31.7 33.1 (4)% Number of Sights

(sales cycles) 3 2 3 2 3 10 10

(1) De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kué joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis.

(2) Orapa constitutes the Orapa Regime which includes Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa.

(3) Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group's JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in total sales volume (100% basis). 2017 includes pre-commercial production sales volumes from Gahcho Kué.

COPPER

Copper(1) (tonnes) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Los Bronces 99,000 75,400 31% 95,800 3% 369,500 308,300 20% Collahuasi (44% share) 69,200 63,500 9% 61,500 13% 246,000 230,500 7% El Soldado 15,300 9,700 58% 14,500 6% 52,700 40,500 30% Total Copper 183,500 148,600 23% 171,800 7% 668,300 579,300 15%

(1) Copper production shown on a contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper business unit only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit).

Copper production increased by 23% to 183,500 tonnes, the highest since Q4 2013, with production increases at all operations and record copper in concentrate production at Collahuasi.

Production from Los Bronces increased by 31% to 99,000 tonnes, driven by continued strong mine and plant performance and planned higher grades (0.81% vs. 0.76%).

At Collahuasi, attributable production increased by 9% to 69,200 tonnes reflecting higher copper recoveries driven by the successful installation of 24 additional flotation cells in Q3.

El Soldado production increased by 58%to 15,300 tonnes due to a combination of strong mine and plant performance and planned higher grades (0.94% vs 0.65%).

Full year sales volumes were 671,600 tonnes, at an average price of 283c/lb ($6,239/t), lower than the average LME price of 296c/lb ($6,526/t) due to the impact of provisional pricing.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance is 630,000-660,000 tonnes.

Copper(1) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Los Bronces mine(2) Ore mined 12,675,800 13,019,000 17,837,300 15,675,300 11,553,900 (3)% 10% 59,207,400 49,339,600 20% Ore processed - Sulphide 12,669,900 13,089,300 12,346,700 12,477,100 10,610,600 (3)% 19% 50,583,000 46,040,000 10% Ore grade processed - Sulphide (% TCu)(3) 0.81 0.76 0.76 0.71 0.76 7% 7% 0.76 0.71 7% Production - Copper cathode 10,200 10,300 10,000 8,500 9,800 (1)% 4% 39,000 38,300 2% Production - Copper in concentrate 88,800 85,500 79,700 76,600 65,600 4% 35% 330,500 270,000 22% Total production 99,000 95,800 89,700 85,000 75,400 3% 31% 369,500 308,300 20% Collahuasi 100% basis (Anglo American share 44%) Ore mined 14,781,300 13,791,400 11,454,400 11,859,300 17,478,300 7% (15)% 51,886,400 64,733,500 (20)% Ore processed - Sulphide 13,638,400 12,332,800 10,605,100 12,894,200 13,658,400 11% (0)% 49,470,500 49,886,800 (1)% Ore grade processed - Sulphide (% TCu)(3) 1.28 1.33 1.34 1.24 1.28 (4)% (0)% 1.30 1.25 5% Production - Copper cathode - - - - - - - - 100 (100)% Production - Copper in concentrate 157,400 139,700 124,500 137,600 144,400 13% 9% 559,100 523,900 7% Total copper production for Collahuasi 157,400 139,700 124,500 137,600 144,400 13% 9% 559,100 524,000 7% Anglo American's share of copper production for Collahuasi(4) 69,200 61,500 54,700 60,600 63,500 13% 9% 246,000 230,500 7% El Soldado mine(2) Ore mined 3,233,900 3,361,000 2,905,800 2,112,500 1,698,500 (4)% 90% 11,613,200 5,338,400 118% Ore processed - Sulphide 1,951,600 2,036,000 1,825,000 1,785,600 1,846,600 (4)% 6% 7,598,200 7,395,100 3% Ore grade processed - Sulphide (% TCu)(3) 0.94 0.87 0.90 0.67 0.65 8% 45% 0.85 0.69 23% Production - Copper in concentrate 15,300 14,500 13,600 9,300 9,700 6% 58% 52,700 40,500 30% Total production 15,300 14,500 13,600 9,300 9,700 6% 58% 52,700 40,500 30% Chagres Smelter(2) Ore smelted 30,900 37,700 39,300 34,700 35,600 (18)% (13)% 142,600 133,800 7% Production 30,100 36,900 38,400 33,800 34,700 (18)% (13)% 139,200 130,000 7% Total copper production(5) 183,500 171,800 158,000 154,900 148,600 7% 23% 668,300 579,300 15% Total payable copper production 177,100 165,700 152,600 149,100 143,100 7% 24% 644,500 558,300 15% Total sales volumes 205,800 159,900 174,400 131,600 156,400 29% 32% 671,600 579,700 16% Total payable sales volumes 198,400 154,200 168,400 126,700 150,600 29% 32% 647,700 558,700 16% Third party sales(6) 50,400 51,800 40,700 30,800 40,500 (3)% 24% 173,700 111,400 56%

(1) Excludes Anglo American Platinum's copper production. Units shown are tonnes unless stated.

(2) Anglo American ownership interest of Los Bronces, El Soldado and the Chagres Smelter is 50.1%. Production is stated at 100% as Anglo American consolidates these operations.

(3) TCu = total copper.

(4) Anglo American's share of Collahuasi production is 44%.

(5) Total copper production includes Anglo American's 44% interest in Collahuasi.

(6) Relates to sales of copper not produced by Anglo American operations.

PLATINUM GROUP METALS (PGMs)

Platinum (000 oz) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Metal in concentrate production(1) 602.3 587.0 3% 649.0 (7)% 2,484.7 2,397.4 4% Own mined(2) 307.5 349.8 (12)% 332.9 (8)% 1,323.6 1,376.2 (4)% Purchase of concentrate(3) 294.8 237.2 24% 316.1 (7)% 1,161.1 1,021.2 14% Palladium (000 oz) Metal in concentrate production(1) 386.6 374.9 3% 410.8 (6)% 1,610.8 1,557.4 3% Own mined(2) 234.8 251.5 (7)% 250.2 (6)% 1,013.5 1,008.7 0% Purchase of concentrate(3) 151.8 123.4 23% 160.6 (5)% 597.3 548.6 9% Refined production Platinum 000 oz 770.9 722.2 7% 556.2 39% 2,402.4 2,511.9 (4)% Palladium 000 oz 493.8 491.4 0% 321.5 54% 1,501.8 1,668.4 (10)% Rhodium 000 oz 91.3 87.4 4% 65.2 40% 292.8 323.2 (9)% Gold 000 oz 27.9 30.3 (8)% 27.4 2% 105.5 115.3 (8)% Nickel t 6,700 7,800 (14)% 5,600 20% 23,100 26,000 (11)% Copper t 4,200 4,700 (11)% 2,900 45% 14,300 15,700 (9)%

(1) Ounces refer to troy ounces.

(2) Includes managed operations and 50% of joint venture production.

(3) Includes 50% of joint venture production, and the purchase of concentrate from associates (Bokoni and BRPM) and third parties.

Platinum production increased by 3% to 602,300 ounces and palladium production increased by 3% to 386,600 ounces, due to improved operational performances across the majority of the portfolio.

Own mined production

Own mined platinum production decreased by 12% to 307,500 ounces and palladium production decreased by 7% to 234,800 ounces due to the sale of Union mine on 1 February 2018, after which its production was purchased as concentrate. Excluding Union, platinum production from own mine operations decreased by 2% and palladium production remained flat.

Mogalakwena platinum production decreased by 11% to 108,400 ounces and palladium production decreased by 8% to 118,200 ounces due to an 8% reduction in ore grade, as previously guided, as well as maintenance at one crusher, which led to a reduction in tonnes milled.

Amandelbult platinum and palladium production both decreased by 16% to 96,500 ounces and 44,900 ounces, respectively. The decreases were primarily due to the section 54 stoppage following the fatal incident on 18 October 2018 and Eskom power disruptions.

Unki platinum production increased by 34% to 22,000 ounces and palladium production increased by 38% to 19,600 ounces due to a strong operational performance with a 20% increase in tonnes milled, 10% improvement in recovery and 3% improvement in built-up head grade.

The acquisition of the remaining 50% of Mototolo was concluded on 1 November 2018, from which date 100% of its production became own mined production, contributing 17,500 platinum ounces and 10,900 palladium ounces.

Joint venture platinum production (Mototolo to 31 October 2018, Modikwa and Kroondal) increased by 6% to 126,200 ounces (of which 63,100 ounces was own mined production and 63,100 ounces was purchased concentrate). Palladium production increased by 6% to 82,400 ounces (of which 41,200 ounces was own mined production and 41,200 ounces was purchased concentrate). This was driven by productivity improvements, improved plant recoveries and an increase in grades.

Purchase of concentrate

Purchase of concentrate from joint ventures increased by 6% for platinum and 6% for palladium due to increased production, as outlined above.

Purchase of concentrate from associates decreased by 14% for platinum and 13% for palladium. The sale of Anglo American Platinum's share in Bafokeng-Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) completed on 11 December 2018 and production was treated as third party purchase of concentrate from 1 December 2018.

Purchase of concentrate from third parties increased by 51% for platinum and 46% for palladium due to concentrate purchased from Union mine following its sale, as well as from BRPM material following its sale on 11 December 2018.

Refined production and sales volumes

Refined platinum production increased by 7% to 770,900 ounces, while palladium production was flat at 493,800 ounces. Q4 2018 includes the partial release of the work-in-progress inventory following scheduled smelter rebuilds and maintenance at both Mortimer smelter and Polokwane smelters earlier in 2018.

Platinum sales volumes (excluding refined metal purchased from third parties) increased by 8% to 776,900 ounces due to higher refined production, supplemented by a draw down in refined platinum stocks. Palladium sales volumes decreased by 4% to 455,300 ounces.

The full year price per platinum ounce for the basket of metals sold increased by 13% to $2,219/oz compared to 2017, as 17% and 101% price increases in palladium and rhodium respectively more than offset an 8% reduction in the platinum price.

2019 Guidance

2019 platinum production guidance is revised to 2.0-2.1 million ounces (previously 2.0-2.2 million ounces) and palladium production guidance remains at 1.3-1.4 million ounces, decreases compared to 2018 due to the transition of Sibanye material to a tolling arrangement in place of its purchase as concentrate.

Platinum(1) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Produced platinum (000 oz) 602.3 649.0 619.6 613.8 587.0 (7)% 3% 2,484.7 2,397.4 4% Own mined 307.5 332.9 340.2 343.0 349.8 (8)% (12)% 1,323.6 1,376.2 (4)% Mogalakwena 108.4 113.9 133.4 139.4 121.7 (5)% (11)% 495.1 463.8 7% Amandelbult 96.5 126.0 116.3 103.9 114.8 (23)% (16)% 442.7 438.0 1% Unki 22.0 22.4 20.9 20.6 16.4 (2)% 34% 85.9 74.6 15% Mototolo(2) 17.5 - - - - - - 17.5 - - Joint ventures(2) 63.1 70.6 69.6 67.5 59.8 (11)% 6% 270.8 245.3 10% Union - - - 11.6 37.1 - (100)% 11.6 154.5 (92)% Purchase of concentrate 294.8 316.1 279.4 270.8 237.2 (7)% 24% 1,161.1 1,021.2 14% Joint ventures(2) 63.1 70.6 69.6 67.5 59.8 (11)% 6% 270.8 245.3 10% Associates(3) 46.9 66.7 54.3 52.3 54.8 (30)% (14)% 220.2 265.5 (17)% Third parties 184.8 178.8 155.5 151.0 122.6 3% 51% 670.1 510.4 31% Palladium(1) Produced palladium (000 oz) 386.6 410.8 406.0 407.4 374.9 (6)% 3% 1,610.8 1,557.4 3% Own mined 234.8 250.2 260.8 267.7 251.5 (6)% (7)% 1,013.5 1,008.7 0% Mogalakwena 118.2 127.1 145.1 150.5 127.8 (7)% (8)% 540.9 508.9 6% Amandelbult 44.9 57.3 52.2 50.7 53.7 (22)% (16)% 205.1 202.5 1% Unki 19.6 19.7 18.4 17.8 14.2 (1)% 38% 75.5 64.4 17% Mototolo(2) 10.9 - - - - - - 10.9 - - Joint ventures(2) 41.2 46.1 45.1 43.5 38.7 (11)% 6% 176.0 161.5 9% Union - - - 5.2 17.1 - (100)% 5.2 71.4 (93)% Purchase of concentrate 151.8 160.6 145.2 139.7 123.4 (5)% 23% 597.3 548.6 9% Joint ventures(2) 41.2 46.1 45.1 43.5 38.7 (11)% 6% 175.9 161.5 9% Associates(3) 19.3 27.2 22.0 21.7 22.1 (29)% (13)% 90.2 127.9 (29)% Third parties 91.3 87.3 78.1 74.5 62.6 5% 46% 331.2 259.2 28% Refined production(1) Platinum (000 oz) 770.9 556.2 572.7 502.6 722.2 39% 7% 2,402.4 2,511.9 (4)% Palladium (000 oz) 493.8 321.5 366.7 319.8 491.4 54% 0% 1,501.8 1,668.4 (10)% Rhodium (000 oz) 91.3 65.2 73.8 62.5 87.4 40% 4% 292.8 323.2 (9)% Gold (000 oz) 27.9 27.4 27.3 22.9 30.3 2% (8)% 105.5 115.3 (8)% Nickel (tonnes) 6,700 5,600 5,700 5,100 7,800 20% (14)% 23,100 26,000 (11)% Copper (tonnes) 4,200 2,900 4,000 3,200 4,700 45% (11)% 14,300 15,700 (9)% 4E Head grade (g/tonne milled)(4) 3.38 3.58 3.60 3.45 3.53 (6)% (4)% 3.48 3.46 1% Platinum sales volumes (000 oz)(5) 776.9 530.1 636.4 480.8 721.7 47% 8% 2,424.2 2,504.6 (3)% Palladium sales volumes (000 oz)(5) 455.3 324.3 405.3 328.2 473.5 40% (4)% 1,513.1 1,571.7 (4)% Platinum third party sales volumes (000 oz)(6) 1.5 26.9 45.8 19.8 - (94)% - 94.0 1.0 9,300% Palladium third party sales volumes (000 oz)(6) 16.5 55.0 45.0 8.0 - (70)% - 124.5 19.2 548%

(1) Ounces refer to troy ounces.

(2) The joint venture operations are Modikwa and Kroondal. Platinum owns 50% of these operations, which is presented under 'Own mined' production, and purchases the remaining 50% of production, which is presented under 'Purchase of concentrate'. Mototolo is 100% owned from 1 November 2018.

(3) Associates are Platinum's 33% interest in BRPM until its sale effective 11 December 2018 and, also in 2017, its 49% interest in Bokoni, which was placed on care and maintenance in Q3 2017.

(4) 4E: the grade measured as the combined content of: platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold.

(5) Sales from own mined and purchased concentrate, excludes refined metal purchased from third parties.

(6) Relates to sales of metal not produced by Anglo American operations.

IRON ORE

Iron Ore (000 t) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Kumba 10,170 11,643 (13)% 10,508 (3)% 43,106 44,983 (4)% Minas-Rio(1) 227 3,950 (94)% - - 3,382 16,787 (80)%

(1) Wet basis.

Kumba- Production volumes for the quarter decreased by 13% to 10.2 million tonnes as planned to offset elevated stock levels at the mines resulting from Transnet rail constraints. Plant yields remained slightly lower, in line with the strategy of producing higher quality products, to maximise the value of tonnes railed to port and to benefit from the strong demand for high-grade ore. As a result, full year production of 43.1 million tonnes was at the lower end of the guidance range.

Sishen's production decreased by 11% to 7.0 million tonnes, while waste stripping increased by 19% to 51 million tonnes.

Kolomela's production decreased by 17% to 3.2 million tonnes of ore, while waste remained flat at 14 million tonnes.

Export sales decreased by 6% to 10.7 million tonnes due to reduced loading capacity following the scheduled six-week refurbishment of a ship loader by Transnet at Saldanha Port, as well as the temporary closure of the export rail line due to a truck colliding with a railway bridge. Total finished product stocks decreased from 6.6 million tonnes at 30 September 2018 to 5.3 million tonnes at 31 December 2018.

In fourth quarter and full year 2018 the ratio of lump:fines in Kumba product was approximately 68:32.

Minas-Rio- Production was 0.2 million tonnes in Q4 2018 following the resumption of operations after the receipt of the appropriate regulatory approvals on 20 December 2018, following an extensive and detailed technical inspection and the precautionary replacement of certain sections of the pipeline. Production had been suspended since March 2018 following the discovery of two leakages in the 529-kilometre iron ore pipeline from the mine to the Port of Açu.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance for Kumba is 43-44 million tonnes.

2019 production guidance for Minas-Rio is 18-20 million tonnes (wet basis).

A key regulatory approval relating to the Minas-Rio Step 3 licence area was granted on 21 December 2018, providing greater operational flexibility and access to higher grade iron ore to support the increase of production towards the full design capacity of 26.5 million tonnes per year. As a result, 2019 production guidance for Minas-Rio was increased to 18-20 million tonnes (previously 16-19 million tonnes). In addition, 2019 unit cost guidance was reduced to $28-31 per tonne (previously $30-33 per tonne).

Iron Ore (tonnes) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Kumba production 10,170,200 10,508,400 11,572,000 10,855,100 11,642,600 (3)% (13)% 43,105,700 44,982,500 (4)% Lump 6,878,600 7,159,800 7,889,600 7,243,500 7,719,100 (4)% (11)% 29,171,500 29,811,300 (2)% Fines 3,291,600 3,348,600 3,682,400 3,611,600 3,923,500 (2)% (16)% 13,934,200 15,171,200 (8)% Kumba production by mine Sishen 6,960,500 7,030,600 7,930,300 7,324,600 7,782,300 (1)% (11)% 29,246,000 31,119,200 (6)% Kolomela 3,209,700 3,477,800 3,641,700 3,530,500 3,860,300 (8)% (17)% 13,859,700 13,863,300 0% Kumba sales volumes Export iron ore 10,723,200 9,736,700 9,560,100 9,945,700 11,354,800 10% (6)% 39,965,700 41,614,600 (4)% Domestic iron ore 868,200 755,600 781,900 885,400 875,700 15% (1)% 3,291,100 3,277,100 0% Minas-Rio production Pellet feed (wet basis) 226,700 - 105,800 3,049,400 3,949,900 - (94)% 3,382,000 16,787,200 (80)% Minas-Rio sales volumes Export - pellet feed (wet basis) - - 320,800 2,896,100 4,140,700 - (100)% 3,216,800 16,508,000 (81)%

COAL

Coal(1)(000 t) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Metallurgical Coal (Australia) 5,647 4,924 15% 5,382 5% 21,830 19,661 11% Export Thermal Coal (Australia) 428 409 5% 455 (6)% 1,381 1,614 (14)% Export Thermal Coal (South Africa)(2) 4,537 4,648 (2)% 5,054 (10)% 18,359 18,593 (1)% Export Thermal Coal (Colombia) 2,357 2,914 (19)% 2,658 (11)% 10,220 10,642 (4)% Domestic Thermal Coal (South Africa) 3,293 7,203 (54)% 2,650 24% 13,692 31,312 (56)%

(1) Anglo American's attributable share of production.

(2) Includes export primary production, secondary production sold into export markets and production sold domestically at export parity pricing.

Metallurgical Coal -Export metallurgical coal production increased by 15% to 5.6 million tonnes, with productivity improvements at Moranbah offsetting the impact of a longwall move at Grasstree, which started in December 2018. Grosvenor production also increased year-on-year, but was significantly lower than in Q3 2018 due to a longwall move, which was completed in late December 2018.

In the fourth quarter and in the full year 2018, the ratio of hard coking coal production to PCI/semi-soft coking coal was approximately 86:14.

Thermal Coal South Africa- Export thermal coal production decreased marginally by 2% to 4.5 million tonnes, as operations continue to transition between mining areas.

Domestic thermal coal production decreased by 54% to 3.3 million tonnes due to the completion of the sale of the Eskom-tied operations (New Vaal, New Denmark and Kriel) to Seriti on 1 March 2018.

Thermal Coal Colombia- Attributable export thermal coal production from Cerrejón decreased by 19% to 2.4 million tonnes as a result of high rainfall in Q4 2018.

The weighted average realised price for export thermal coal from South Africa and Colombia was $86/tonne, 8% lower than the weighted average quoted FOB price for South Africa and Colombia due to coal quality.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance for Metallurgical Coal is 22-24 million tonnes.

2019 production guidance for Export Thermal Coal is 26-28 million tonnes.

Coal, by product (tonnes)(1) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Metallurgical Coal (Australia) 5,647,100 5,382,300 5,261,900 5,539,100 4,923,900 5% 15% 21,830,400 19,661,300 11% Hard Coking Coal 4,864,600 4,545,800 4,534,800 4,853,200 4,300,300 7% 13% 18,798,400 16,980,800 11% PCI / SSCC 782,500 836,500 727,100 685,900 623,600 (6)% 25% 3,032,000 2,680,500 13% Thermal Coal 10,613,700 10,816,800 10,271,300 11,950,300 15,172,700 (2)% (30)% 43,652,100 62,160,300 (30)% Export (Australia) 427,600 455,100 289,900 208,700 408,600 (6)% 5% 1,381,300 1,613,700 (14)% Export (South Africa)(2) 4,537,100 5,054,400 4,439,600 4,327,500 4,647,800 (10)% (2)% 18,358,600 18,592,600 (1)% Export (Colombia) 2,356,500 2,657,600 2,761,500 2,444,300 2,913,600 (11)% (19)% 10,219,900 10,641,600 (4)% Domestic (South Africa) 3,292,500 2,649,700 2,780,300 4,969,800 7,202,700 24% (54)% 13,692,300 31,312,400 (56)% Total coal production 16,260,800 16,199,100 15,533,200 17,489,400 20,096,600 0% (19)% 65,482,500 81,821,600 (20)% Sales volumes Metallurgical Coal (Australia) 5,812,700 5,442,800 5,094,500 5,632,900 5,323,600 7% 9% 21,982,800 19,767,700 11% Hard Coking Coal 5,064,200 4,834,100 4,402,800 4,885,500 4,653,000 5% 9% 19,186,600 17,487,300 10% PCI / SSCC 748,500 608,700 691,700 747,400 670,600 23% 12% 2,796,200 2,280,400 23% Thermal Coal 13,700,800 11,782,900 12,904,300 14,227,800 17,079,500 16% (20)% 52,615,600 70,635,700 (26)% Export (Australia) 582,200 331,600 357,800 293,800 466,900 76% 25% 1,565,300 1,831,400 (15)% Export (South Africa)(2) 5,918,700 3,679,600 4,092,700 4,615,700 4,843,500 38% 15% 18,306,600 18,608,800 (2)% Export (Colombia) 2,297,200 2,589,100 2,762,900 2,480,200 2,619,400 (11)% (12)% 10,129,400 10,553,700 (4)% Domestic (South Africa) 1,947,500 3,305,800 3,146,500 4,711,000 7,370,300 (22)% (69)% 13,110,800 32,023,100 (59)% Third party sales 2,955,200 1,876,800 2,544,400 2,127,100 1,779,400 57% 66% 9,503,500 7,618,700 25%

(1) Anglo American's attributable share of production.

(2) Includes export primary production, secondary production sold into export markets and production sold domestically at export parity pricing.

Coal, by operation (tonnes)(1) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Metallurgical Coal (Australia) 5,647,100 5,382,300 5,261,900 5,539,100 4,923,900 5% 15% 21,830,400 19,661,300 11% Moranbah North 2,485,200 1,275,800 1,064,300 1,936,700 1,979,800 95% 26% 6,762,000 5,401,300 25% Grosvenor 356,100 1,239,800 1,342,000 825,600 161,300 (71)% 121% 3,763,500 2,067,200 82% Capcoal (incl. Grasstree) 1,357,800 1,564,700 1,324,200 1,396,000 1,604,900 (13)% (15)% 5,642,700 6,486,400 (13)% Dawson 666,100 478,700 714,100 534,500 319,700 39% 108% 2,393,400 2,482,700 (4)% Jellinbah 781,900 823,300 817,300 846,300 858,200 (5)% (9)% 3,268,800 3,223,700 1% Thermal Coal (Australia) 427,600 455,100 289,900 208,700 408,600 (6)% 5% 1,381,300 1,613,700 (14)% Capcoal (incl. Grasstree) 81,000 71,600 66,000 65,500 95,400 13% (15)% 284,100 282,300 1% Dawson 320,500 357,700 193,400 114,500 310,800 (10)% 3% 986,100 1,299,500 (24)% Jellinbah 26,100 25,800 30,500 28,700 2,400 1% 988% 111,100 31,900 248% Total Australia production 6,074,700 5,837,400 5,551,800 5,747,800 5,332,500 4% 14% 23,211,700 21,275,000 9% Thermal (South Africa)(2) Goedehoop 1,590,700 1,527,000 1,185,900 1,138,000 1,114,300 4% 43% 5,441,600 4,652,600 17% Greenside 1,202,300 1,264,300 941,500 1,043,600 1,041,200 (5)% 15% 4,451,700 3,830,400 16% Zibulo 1,681,500 1,468,700 1,553,500 1,673,100 1,587,900 14% 6% 6,376,800 6,234,800 2% Khwezela 1,522,000 1,468,800 1,297,200 1,244,000 1,371,300 4% 11% 5,532,100 5,707,700 (3)% Mafube 464,200 402,700 172,100 105,600 350,900 15% 32% 1,144,600 1,561,000 (27)% Other(3) - 604,100 1,076,700 - - (100)% - 1,680,700 - - New Vaal(4) - - - 1,560,500 3,218,500 - (100)% 1,560,500 15,109,000 (90)% New Denmark(4) - - - 560,100 963,300 - (100)% 560,200 3,361,000 (83)% Kriel(4) - - - 704,900 1,237,400 - (100)% 704,900 5,388,900 (87)% Isibonelo 1,368,900 968,500 993,000 1,267,500 965,700 41% 42% 4,597,800 4,059,500 13% Total South Africa production 7,829,600 7,704,100 7,219,900 9,297,300 11,850,500 2% (34)% 32,050,900 49,905,000 (36)% Colombia (Cerrejón) 2,356,500 2,657,600 2,761,500 2,444,300 2,913,600 (11)% (19)% 10,219,900 10,641,600 (4)% Total Coal production 16,260,800 16,199,100 15,533,200 17,489,400 20,096,600 0% (19)% 65,482,500 81,821,600 (20)%

(1) Anglo American's attributable share of production.

(2) Export and domestic production; New Vaal, New Denmark, Kriel and Isibonelo produce exclusively domestic volumes.

(3) Other production comes from the recovery of saleable product from mineral residue deposits.

(4) The sale of the Eskom-tied operations was completed on 1 March 2018.

NICKEL

Nickel (tonnes) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Nickel 11,400 11,400 0% 11,500 (1)% 42,300 43,800 (3)%

Nickel production was in line with Q4 2017 at both Barro Alto and Codemin.

2019 Guidance

2019 production guidance is 42,000-44,000 tonnes.

Nickel(1) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Barro Alto Ore mined 816,500 1,640,400 1,208,800 1,001,500 978,600 (50)% (17)% 4,667,200 6,272,800 (26)% Ore processed 607,300 620,900 588,200 447,600 591,500 (2)% 3% 2,264,200 2,309,300 (2)% Ore grade processed - %Ni 1.74 1.73 1.67 1.68 1.71 1% 2% 1.71 1.71 0% Production 9,100 9,400 8,600 6,500 9,100 (3)% 0% 33,500 34,900 (4)% Codemin Ore mined 8,400 - - - - - - 8,400 7,500 12% Ore processed 150,600 139,100 150,600 141,100 147,200 8% 2% 581,400 587,000 (1)% Ore grade processed - %Ni 1.68 1.69 1.62 1.66 1.70 (1)% (1)% 1.66 1.69 (2)% Production 2,300 2,100 2,200 2,100 2,300 10% 0% 8,800 8,900 (1)% Total Nickel segment nickel production 11,400 11,500 10,800 8,600 11,400 (1)% 0% 42,300 43,800 (3)% Sales volumes 12,600 10,400 10,800 9,200 10,900 21% 16% 43,100 43,000 0%

(1) Excludes Anglo American Platinum's nickel production.

MANGANESE

Manganese (000 t) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Manganese ore (1) 972 980 (1)% 888 9% 3,607 3,486 3% Manganese alloys(1)(2) 38 41 (8)% 35 9% 157 149 5%

(1) Saleable production.

(2) Production includes medium carbon ferro-manganese.

Manganese ore- Manganese ore production decreased by 1% to 971,900 tonnes.

Manganese alloy- Manganese alloy production decreased by 8% to 38,000 tonnes.

Manganese (tonnes) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs. 2017 Samancor Manganese ore(1) 971,900 887,600 866,200 880,800 979,600 9% (1)% 3,606,500 3,485,500 3% Manganese alloys(1)(2) 38,000 34,800 42,800 41,200 41,100 9% (8)% 156,800 149,200 5% Samancor sales volumes Manganese ore 959,800 840,400 910,100 824,200 874,900 14% 10% 3,534,500 3,445,400 3% Manganese alloys 44,000 30,400 48,400 38,300 37,300 45% 18% 161,100 142,400 13%

(1) Saleable production.

(2) Production includes medium carbon ferro-manganese.

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION

Exploration and Evaluation expenditure for the fourth quarter increased by 19% to $80 million compared to the same period of 2017. Exploration expenditure decreased by 6% to $29 million largely driven by adverse weather and delays with access. Evaluation expenditure increased by 42% to $51 million largely due to increased works in Chile at the Los Bronces Underground Project as well as modest increases in PGMs, De Beers and Metallurgical Coal.

Exploration and Evaluation expenditure for the full year 2018 was $284 million, up 25% on 2017 due mainly to increased evaluation spend for the Los Bronces Underground, as well as in De Beers and Metallurgical coal.

CORPORATE ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

During the quarter, provision increases, including future rehabilitation and closure costs principally at Copper and De Beers, resulted in a negative non-cash impact on EBITDA of approximately $0.2bn.

A sell down of lower margin goods from stock has slightly reduced the inventory build-up disclosed previously, the balance of which is expected to be largely cleared in the first half of 2019.

REALISED PRICES SUMMARY

Average realised prices 2018 2017 H2 2018 H1 2018 2018 vs. 2017 H2 2018 vs. H1 2018 De Beers Total sales volumes (100%) (Mct)(1) 33.7 35.1 14.9 18.8 (4)% (21)% Consolidated sales volumes (Mct)(1) 31.7 33.1 13.9 17.8 (4)% (22)% Consolidated average realised price ($/ct)(2) 171 162 182 162 6% 12% Average price index(3) 123 122 122 123 1% (1)% PGMs Platinum (US$/oz) 871 947 816 932 (8%) (12%) Palladium (US$/oz) 1,029 876 1,051 1,005 17% 5% Rhodium (US$/oz) 2,204 1,094 2,429 1,938 101% 25% Basket price (US$/oz) 2,219 1,966 2,135 2,318 13% (8%) Copper (USc/lb)(4) 283 290 268 297 (2)% (10)% Iron Ore - FOB prices Kumba Export (US$/dmt)(5) 72 71 76 69 1% 10% Minas-Rio (US$/wmt)(6) 70 65 - 70 8% - Coal Australia and Canada Metallurgical - HCC (US$/t)(7) 194 187 191 198 4% (4)% Metallurgical - PCI (US$/t)(7) 128 125 128 129 2% (1)% Thermal - Export (US$/t) 103 91 105 99 13% 6% South Africa Thermal - Export (US$/t)(8) 87 76 87 88 14% (2)% Thermal - Domestic (US$/t, FOR)(9) 19 21 18 20 (10)% (10)% Colombia Thermal - Export (US$/t) 83 75 87 79 11% 10% Nickel (USc/lb) 588 476 541 632 24% (14)%

(1) Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from the Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in the total sales volume (100%) basis.

(2) Consolidated average realised price based on 100% selling value post-aggregation.

(3) Average of the De Beers Group price index for the Sights within the 12-month period. The De Beers price index is relative to 100 as at December 2006.

(4) The realised price for Copper excludes third party sales volumes.

(5) Average realised export basket price (FOB Saldanha).

(6) Average realised export basket price (FOB Açu) (wet basis).

(7) Weighted average metallurgical coal sales price achieved.

(8) Weighted average export thermal coal price achieved. Excludes third party sales.

(9) Weighted average domestic thermal coal price achieved on all domestic thermal coal sales.

NOTES

· This Production Report for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018 is unaudited.

· Production figures are sometimes more precise than the rounded numbers shown in this Production Report.

· Copper equivalent production shows changes in underlying production volume. It is calculated by expressing each commodity's volume as revenue, subsequently converting the revenue into copper equivalent units by dividing by the copper price (per tonne). Long-term forecast prices (and foreign exchange rates where appropriate) are used, in order that period-on-period comparisons exclude any impact for movements in price.

· Please refer to page 16 for information on forward-looking statements.

