News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American Raises 2019 Minas-Rio Production Guidance

12/24/2018 | 08:38am CET

By Adria Calatayud

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) said Monday that it raised its production guidance for 2019 for its Minas-Rio iron-ore operation in Brazil after receiving regulatory approval for the step 3 license area of the project.

The FTSE 100 mining company said it now expects the project to produce between 18 million and 20 million metric tons next year, compared with previous guidance of 16 million to 19 million tons. The company said it expects unit costs for Minas-Rio of between $28 and $31 a ton, down from the previous guidance of $30 to $33.

Anglo American said access to the step 3 area of the project will provide greater operational flexibility and access to higher-grade iron ore. This will support increasing production toward its full-design capacity of 26.5 million tons a year, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 27 646 M
EBIT 2018 5 963 M
Net income 2018 3 066 M
Debt 2018 3 297 M
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 9,73
P/E ratio 2019 9,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 31 080 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Philip Roy Hampton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN13.04%31 142
BHP GROUP LTD12.82%113 964
BHP GROUP PLC8.37%113 964
RIO TINTO-3.60%81 490
RIO TINTO LIMITED-0.20%81 490
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-37.74%15 777
