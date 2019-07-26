Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/26 02:01:00 am
2100 GBp   -3.98%
02:15aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal sells Anglo stake
RE
07/25Anglo American Beat Analyst Expectations in 1st Half Results -- Earnings Review
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : Share Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Morgan Stanley & Co International plc ('Morgan Stanley') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase:

25 July 2019

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased:

290,000

Highest price paid per share (£):

£22.3050

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£21.6150

Volume weighted average price paid per share (£):

£21.9906

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

26 July 2019

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN
02:15aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal sells Anglo stake
RE
07/25Anglo American Beat Analyst Expectations in 1st Half Results -- Earnings Revi..
DJ
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers curbs diamond supply as earnings drop
RE
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : appoints Hixonia Nyasulu and Nonkululeko Nyembezi to the Board
AQ
07/25Anglo American Shares Rise on Earnings Beat, $1 Billion Buyback -- Update
DJ
07/25Correction to Anglo American Declares $1 Billion Buyback
DJ
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : ups dividend, launches $1 billion share buyback
RE
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : Approves Plan to Extend Life of Grasstree Coal Mine
DJ
07/25Anglo American Declares $1 Billion Buyback After 1st Half Net Profit Grew
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 701 M
EBIT 2019 7 783 M
Net income 2019 4 066 M
Debt 2019 2 518 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 8,06x
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 38 265 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 29,93  $
Last Close Price 27,23  $
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN25.13%38 359
BHP GROUP LTD18.58%134 762
BHP GROUP PLC18.55%134 762
RIO TINTO22.67%96 530
RIO TINTO LIMITED22.71%96 530
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.12.02%19 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group