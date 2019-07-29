Anglo American : Share Buyback

Anglo American plc (the 'Company') Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales) Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43 Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Morgan Stanley & Co International plc ('Morgan Stanley') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase: 26 July 2019 Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased: 330,584 Highest price paid per share (£): £21.10 Lowest price paid per share (£): £20.60 Volume weighted average price paid per share (£): £20.88

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

29 July 2019