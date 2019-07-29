Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN

ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/29 03:53:33 am
2093 GBp   -0.24%
02:55aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
07/27Mining mogul Agarwal made just 6% profit on Anglo investment - Reuters estimate
RE
07/27Anglo American Investor to Exit -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : Share Buyback

07/29/2019 | 02:55am EDT

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Morgan Stanley & Co International plc ('Morgan Stanley') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase:

26 July 2019

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased:

330,584

Highest price paid per share (£):

£21.10

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£20.60

Volume weighted average price paid per share (£):

£20.88

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

29 July 2019

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 06:54:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 328 M
EBIT 2019 7 833 M
Net income 2019 4 073 M
Debt 2019 2 869 M
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 8,27x
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,41x
Capitalization 36 487 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 29,96  $
Last Close Price 25,97  $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN20.04%36 506
BHP GROUP LTD19.34%134 228
BHP GROUP PLC18.37%134 228
RIO TINTO23.47%96 771
RIO TINTO LIMITED25.22%96 771
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.15.03%18 967
