Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American Shares Fall as Largest Investor Sells Stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:27am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Shares in diversified mining company Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) fell Friday after Volcan Investments Ltd., a company controlled by Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal, said it will sell its stake in the company.

Volcan is Anglo American's biggest single investor, with a stake of around 20%.

Volcan disclosed in a regulatory announcement on Thursday after markets closed that it plans to call its two issues of mandatory exchangeable bonds and settle them with its underlying shares in Anglo American. It also plans to conduct a share placing, run by JPMorgan, to sell off around 24.7 million ordinary shares in the company.

Shares on Thursday closed at 2,187 pence valuing the share placing--which accounts for 1.9% of the company's existing share capital--at around 540.2 million pounds ($673.7 million).

Anglo American declined to comment on the share sale.

Shares at 0909 GMT were down 5.1% at 2,075 pence.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -5.17% 2072.5556 Delayed Quote.25.13%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.03% 381.78 End-of-day quote.21.59%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC End-of-day quote.
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.96% 115.71 Delayed Quote.19.68%
PLATINUM -0.46% 863.38 Delayed Quote.10.53%
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED -0.07% 149.5 End-of-day quote.-49.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN
05:27aAnglo American Shares Fall as Largest Investor Sells Stake
DJ
05:13aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rebounds on Vodafone signal
RE
04:55aEUROPE : European shares inch higher on media rally after ECB disappointment
RE
02:15aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal sells Anglo stake
RE
07/25Anglo American Beat Analyst Expectations in 1st Half Results -- Earnings Revi..
DJ
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers curbs diamond supply as earnings drop
RE
07/25ANGLO AMERICAN : appoints Hixonia Nyasulu and Nonkululeko Nyembezi to the Board
AQ
07/25Anglo American Shares Rise on Earnings Beat, $1 Billion Buyback -- Update
DJ
07/25Correction to Anglo American Declares $1 Billion Buyback
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 701 M
EBIT 2019 7 783 M
Net income 2019 4 066 M
Debt 2019 2 518 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 8,06x
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 38 265 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 29,93  $
Last Close Price 27,23  $
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN25.13%38 359
BHP GROUP LTD18.58%134 762
BHP GROUP PLC18.55%134 762
RIO TINTO22.67%96 530
RIO TINTO LIMITED22.71%96 530
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.12.02%19 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group