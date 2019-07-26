Anglo American Shares Fall as Largest Investor Sells Stake

By Oliver Griffin

Shares in diversified mining company Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) fell Friday after Volcan Investments Ltd., a company controlled by Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal, said it will sell its stake in the company.

Volcan is Anglo American's biggest single investor, with a stake of around 20%.

Volcan disclosed in a regulatory announcement on Thursday after markets closed that it plans to call its two issues of mandatory exchangeable bonds and settle them with its underlying shares in Anglo American. It also plans to conduct a share placing, run by JPMorgan, to sell off around 24.7 million ordinary shares in the company.

Shares on Thursday closed at 2,187 pence valuing the share placing--which accounts for 1.9% of the company's existing share capital--at around 540.2 million pounds ($673.7 million).

Anglo American declined to comment on the share sale.

Shares at 0909 GMT were down 5.1% at 2,075 pence.

