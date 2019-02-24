Log in
Anglo American

ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
My previous session
News 
News

Anglo American : restarts Australian coal operations after worker fatality

02/24/2019 | 11:41pm EST

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Anglo American has restarted operations at its Moranbah North coal facility in Australia's Queensland state, it said on Monday, after one worker died and several were injured in a collision underground last week.

The London-listed miner said in a statement it was still investigating the incident, as was the state's mines safety inspector, which involved a personnel carrier and a grading vehicle last Wednesday.

The driver of the grader, Bradley Hardwick, was taken by ambulance to hospital and later died.

"Our four colleagues who were injured in the incident are all recovering well. We are providing support to assist in their return to work when they are ready," Anglo American's Head of Underground Operations, Glen Britton said.

"This is a difficult time for our people, their families and the Moranbah community as we come to terms with the tragic loss," he added.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN 3.38% 2057 Delayed Quote.17.69%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 27 015 M
EBIT 2019 6 160 M
Net income 2019 3 305 M
Debt 2019 2 999 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 10,91
P/E ratio 2020 11,95
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capitalization 37 719 M
