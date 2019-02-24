Anglo American : restarts Australian coal operations after worker fatality

The London-listed miner said in a statement it was still investigating the incident, as was the state's mines safety inspector, which involved a personnel carrier and a grading vehicle last Wednesday.

The driver of the grader, Bradley Hardwick, was taken by ambulance to hospital and later died.

"Our four colleagues who were injured in the incident are all recovering well. We are providing support to assist in their return to work when they are ready," Anglo American's Head of Underground Operations, Glen Britton said.

"This is a difficult time for our people, their families and the Moranbah community as we come to terms with the tragic loss," he added.

