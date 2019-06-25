Anglo American : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' fifth sales cycle of 2019

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' fifth sales cycle of 2019, amounting to $390 million.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: 'While overall retail sentiment for diamond jewellery in the US remains solid, a more challenging environment in China and higher than normal polished diamond inventories in the midstream resulted in a cautious approach from rough diamond buyers during the fifth cycle of 2019.'

Cycle 5 2019(1)

(provisional) Cycle 4 2019(2)

(actual) Cycle 5 2018

(actual) Sales value(3) $390m $416m $581m