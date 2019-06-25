Anglo American : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' fifth sales cycle of 2019

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' fifth sales cycle of 2019, amounting to $390 million.
Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: 'While overall retail sentiment for diamond jewellery in the US remains solid, a more challenging environment in China and higher than normal polished diamond inventories in the midstream resulted in a cautious approach from rough diamond buyers during the fifth cycle of 2019.'
Cycle 5 2019(1)
(provisional)
Cycle 4 2019(2)
(actual)
Cycle 5 2018
(actual)
Sales value(3)
$390m
$416m
$581m
(1) Cycle 5 2019 provisional sales value represents sales as at 24 June 2019.
(2) Cycle 4 2019 actual sales value is restated following the earlier publication of a provisional figure for the fourth sales cycle of 2019.
(3) Sales values are quoted on a consolidated accounting basis. Auction Sales included in a given cycle are the sum of all sales between the end of the preceding cycle and the end of the noted cycle.
