Anglo American : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' first sales cycle of 2019

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' first sales cycle of 2019, amounting to $505 million.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group, said: 'Rough diamond sales during the first sales cycle of 2019 were lower than those for the equivalent period last year, reflecting higher than normal sales in the previous cycle (cycle 10 2018) and the slow movement of lower value rough diamonds through the pipeline.'

Cycle 1 2019(1)

(provisional) Cycle 10 2018(2)

(actual) Cycle 1 2018

(actual) Sales value(3) $505m $544m $672m