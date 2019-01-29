Anglo American : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' first sales cycle of 2019

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' first sales cycle of 2019, amounting to $505 million.
Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group, said: 'Rough diamond sales during the first sales cycle of 2019 were lower than those for the equivalent period last year, reflecting higher than normal sales in the previous cycle (cycle 10 2018) and the slow movement of lower value rough diamonds through the pipeline.'
Cycle 1 2019(1)
(provisional)
Cycle 10 2018(2)
(actual)
Cycle 1 2018
(actual)
Sales value(3)
$505m
$544m
$672m
(1) Cycle 1 2019 provisional sales value represents sales as at 28 January 2019.
(2) Cycle 10 2018 actual sales value is restated following the earlier publication of a provisional figure for the tenth sales cycle of 2018.
(3) Sales values are quoted on a consolidated accounting basis. Auction Sales included in a given cycle are the sum of all sales between the end of the preceding cycle and the end of the noted cycle.
