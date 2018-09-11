Anglo American : rough diamond sales value for De Beers’ seventh sales cycle of 2018

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' seventh sales cycle of 2018, amounting to $505 million.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group, said: 'De Beers Group provided Sightholders with the opportunity to re-phase the allocation of some smaller, lower value rough diamonds. Demand remains stable ahead of the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.'

Cycle 7 2018(1)

(provisional) Cycle 6 2018(2)

(actual) Cycle 7 2017

(actual) Sales value(3) $505m $533m $507m