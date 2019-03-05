Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American's De Beers Sold $490 Million in Second Sales Cycle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 02:55am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) said Tuesday that its majority-owned De Beers Group saw sales of rough diamonds fall 13% in the second sales cycle of the year as demand for lower-valued stones remained subdued.

De Beers, which reports on 10 sales cycles each year, sold $490 million worth of rough diamonds in the second sales cycle of the year, compared with $563 million in the second cycle of 2018.

In the first cycle of 2019, De Beers sold $500 million worth of rough diamonds.

De Beers Chief Executive Bruce Cleaver said overall demand for rough diamonds was consistent during the period. He said demand increased in India as factories began to restock.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN 0.30% 2006 Delayed Quote.14.77%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC End-of-day quote.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.45% 376.12 End-of-day quote.19.78%
PLATINUM -0.22% 837.05 Delayed Quote.8.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN
02:55aAnglo American's De Beers Sold $490 Million in Second Sales Cycle
DJ
02:10aANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers rough diamond sales cycle 2, 2019
PU
03/04ANGLO AMERICAN : Tom McCulley's presentation at the 2019 PDAC conference
PU
03/04ANGLO AMERICAN : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
03/01ANGLO AMERICAN : appoints Marcelo Bastos to the Board
PU
03/01ANGLO AMERICAN : appoints Marcelo Bastos to Board
PU
02/27Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
RE
02/26ANGLO AMERICAN : 2018 Interim Results Transcript
PU
02/25After Brazil Tragedy, Miners Call for New Oversight of Waste Dams
DJ
02/25ANGLO AMERICAN : Mark Cutifani's presentation at the 28th BMO Global Metals & Mi..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 27 276 M
EBIT 2019 6 217 M
Net income 2019 3 334 M
Debt 2019 2 906 M
Yield 2019 4,12%
P/E ratio 2019 10,65
P/E ratio 2020 11,85
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 37 096 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 27,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN14.77%37 096
BHP GROUP LTD8.62%127 361
BHP GROUP PLC5.63%127 361
RIO TINTO17.84%98 291
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.96%98 291
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.18.74%19 501
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.