Anglo American's De Beers Sold $490 Million in Second Sales Cycle

By Oliver Griffin

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) said Tuesday that its majority-owned De Beers Group saw sales of rough diamonds fall 13% in the second sales cycle of the year as demand for lower-valued stones remained subdued.

De Beers, which reports on 10 sales cycles each year, sold $490 million worth of rough diamonds in the second sales cycle of the year, compared with $563 million in the second cycle of 2018.

In the first cycle of 2019, De Beers sold $500 million worth of rough diamonds.

De Beers Chief Executive Bruce Cleaver said overall demand for rough diamonds was consistent during the period. He said demand increased in India as factories began to restock.

