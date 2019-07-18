Log in
Anglo American : second-quarter output rises 2%, Minas Rio ramps up

07/18/2019 | 02:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Anglo American logo is seen in Rusternburg

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo American on Thursday said the ramp-up of iron ore at Minas Rio in Brazil and higher volumes of coking coal had offset reduced diamond production, raising second-quarter output by 2% and keeping the company on track to meet its 2019 targets.

Prices of iron ore, used with coking coal to make steel, have outperformed other base metals, reaching five-year highs, after a Vale dam disaster in Brazil led to production shut-ins.

CEO Mark Cutifani said Anglo American's production had been boosted following the ramp-up of Minas Rio and a strong performance from coking coal after plant upgrade work in the first quarter.

"We remain broadly on track overall to deliver this full year's production targets," he said in a statement.

De Beers' diamond production fell by 14% year on year as work goes on at Venetia in South Africa to move to underground mining from open pit and against a backdrop of weaker demand.

Citing "prevailing market conditions," Cutifani said De Beers will continue to produce in response to demand for the year.

Copper production increased by 1% and platinum rose 3% year on year.

Minas Rio's iron ore production climbed to 5.9 million tonnes. Anglo American restarted operations there in December after receiving regulatory approval to step up production following a prolonged outage because of a leak.

Metallurgical, or coking, coal production increased by 11% following site improvements, while thermal coal, used for power, fell by 8% because of a lack of water.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Barbara Lewis in London; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -0.02% 2203 Delayed Quote.26.04%
VALE -0.68% 52.69 End-of-day quote.3.31%
