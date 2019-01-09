Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN (AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chile's Collahuasi plans resource sharing with Canada's Teck Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Teck Resources sign is on display during the company's annual general meeting in Vancouver

(Reuters) - Chile's Collahuasi copper mine is talking to Canada's Teck Resources Ltd about resource-sharing as the two companies embark on ambitious expansion projects, its Chief Executive Jorge Gomez said on Wednesday.

Collahuasi - owned by Glencore and Anglo American - is seeking "synergies" with companies with operations close to its own mine in the Atacama area on the border with Bolivia, Gomez said, principal among them Teck.

These include sharing pipe and power lines and maritime facilities, as well as potentially sharing desalinated water in an area where water shortages are increasingly becoming an issue, he added.

"We have many things in common that we have been talking about over time and which is helping both them and us in terms of construction and future developments," Gómez told reporters at an event in Santiago.

"It does not make much sense that two companies so close together should double-up on these things."

Collahuasi is considering constructing an aqueduct to transport desalinated water left over from operations from Teck's Quebrada Blanca to its own mine as a back-up resource.

"Eventually they will have a surplus which we can use," he said.

Chile's copper industry will triple its use of sea water for industrial processes in the next decade, state copper agency Cochilco said on Tuesday, as global miners in the world's top producer of the red metal seek alternatives amid growing water shortages.

At the end of December Collahuasi, one of Chile's largest mines in terms of output, submitted a $3.2 billion expansion plan to local authorities, which would take its production to 710,000 tons per year.

Last month, Teck teamed up with the Japanese Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp <8053.t> to boost the production of its ageing Quebrada Blanca deposit to 300,000 tonnes of copper annually from 23,400 tonnes in 2017.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Fabian Cambero
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN 2.92% 1806.2 Delayed Quote.0.41%
GLENCORE 1.47% 293.15 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. 1.01% 3007 End-of-day quote.4.63%
TECK RESOURCES LTD 3.56% 30.27 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN
12:21pChile's Collahuasi plans resource sharing with Canada's Teck Resources
RE
01/04Positive U.S. jobs data, trade relief thrust UK shares higher
RE
01/04LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Push On Ahead Of Return To Brexit
DJ
01/03Anglo American Shakes Up Management in Strategy, Base Metals
DJ
01/03ANGLO AMERICAN : leadership changes
PU
01/03ANGLO AMERICAN : leadership changes – Base Metals and Brazil
PU
01/02New year cheer as British stocks stage turnaround
RE
01/02LONDON MARKETS: Unhappy New Year For U.K. Investors As FTSE 100 Flashes Red
DJ
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slightly lower in fitting farewell to dim 2018
RE
2018LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Notches Best Day In 8 Months As Energy And Mining Sh..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 27 828 M
EBIT 2018 5 915 M
Net income 2018 3 066 M
Debt 2018 3 289 M
Yield 2018 4,46%
P/E ratio 2018 9,42
P/E ratio 2019 9,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 31 506 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 25,2 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN0.41%31 506
BHP GROUP LTD0.58%117 823
BHP GROUP PLC1.71%117 823
RIO TINTO3.53%84 054
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.06%84 054
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.7.62%17 446
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.