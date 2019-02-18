Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN

(AAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/18 06:07:03 am
1951.1 GBp   -0.01%
05:24aPetra Diamonds appoints new CEO, share price rises
RE
02:33aFamed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
02:22aANGLO AMERICAN : Platinum annual results 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petra Diamonds appoints new CEO, share price rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: Mine workers are seen under ground at Cullinan mine, near Pretoria

(Reuters) - African miner Petra Diamonds named a new chief executive on Monday as it works to cut debt and generate free cash flow after first-half core earnings were hit by lower diamond prices.

The news helped lift its shares more than 8 percent by 1010 GMT. The broader mining market was little changed.

Analysts said appointing Richard Duffy, who has held finance posts in his 27 years in the mining industry, would benefit the company as it sought to cut debt. He has previously worked at Anglo American and AngloGold Ashanti.

Petra's stock had fallen about 30 percent this year as the company sought to cut borrowing after heavy capital investment in infrastructure and opening up a new section of ore at its flagship Cullinan mine in South Africa. Diamond prices meanwhile have dropped below historical annual averages.

The company said on Monday adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6.4 percent to $75.6 million in the six months to Dec. 31, from $80.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

The company stuck to its production forecast of 3.8 million to 4.0 million carats for fiscal 2019.

"The focus to generate free cash flow remains paramount for the company," said outgoing CEO Johan Dippenaar, whose departure was announced in September.

Duffy takes over on April 1.

Dippenaar said the company had delivered "solid production" but recognised the impact lower value diamonds had in the six months to the end of December and said the company was working to boost production from a new section of ore.

The aim was to lower the net debt to EBITDA ratio to 2 by the middle of 2020 from 3.3, he said.

A low ratio is seen as an indicator of financial health in the capital-intensive mining industry.

Petra Diamond's chief financial officer and chief operating officer are expected to stay in place. But Dippenaar said the company was "committed to further changes in the board during this calendar year".

RBC Capital Markets, which rates the stock "sector perform," welcomed the appointment of Duffy and noted "positive pricing improvements" as provisional results from a February diamond sale showed a 1 percent rise on the previous six months.

Analyst Tyler Broda said Duffy was "a very solid hire" with experience including in finance roles. Broda said Duffy's experience "should be an asset as PDL (Petra) delivers on its investments and begins to de-lever the balance sheet".

(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Edmund Blair)

By Samantha Machado and Barbara Lewis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -0.19% 1948.5273 Delayed Quote.11.64%
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 1.32% 192.9 End-of-day quote.5.95%
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 8.25% 28.8 Delayed Quote.-29.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN
05:24aPetra Diamonds appoints new CEO, share price rises
RE
02:33aFamed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
02:22aANGLO AMERICAN : Platinum annual results 2018
PU
02/17Famed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
RE
02/13LONDON MARKETS: London Stocks Follow Global Equities Higher As Trade Optimism..
DJ
02/08LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Struggles As Investors Watch Trade And Brexit Negoti..
DJ
02/04CRAIN INVESTMENTS IN ANGLO AMERICAN : Vedanta
AQ
02/03ANGLO AMERICAN : India's Vedanta says Anglo American stake buy meets governance ..
RE
02/01Mining Mogul Agarwal Sells Rights to Large Anglo American Stake
DJ
02/01ANGLO AMERICAN : India's Vedanta sinks 20 percent to two-and-a-half-year low
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 27 648 M
EBIT 2018 5 778 M
Net income 2018 3 080 M
Debt 2018 3 198 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 11,55
P/E ratio 2019 10,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 35 332 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN11.64%35 119
BHP GROUP LTD6.54%124 842
BHP GROUP PLC8.55%124 842
RIO TINTO17.91%95 589
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.35%95 589
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.11.87%18 310
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.