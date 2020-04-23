Anglo American Platinum : 1Q Production Hit by Lockdown, Cuts Full-Year Guidance

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. said Thursday that it expects lower production in 2020 after reporting declines in output and sales for the first quarter of the year.

The South Africa-based miner, which is majority owned by Anglo American PLC, has lowered its platinum group metals production guidance to between 3.1 million and 3.6 million ounces from the original 4.2 million to 4.6 million ounces range.

Anglo American Platinum has implemented safe shutdowns across all its operations, it said. As a result, production fell 7% to 560,100 ounces over the first quarter of the year. Sales volumes decreased 13% due to lower refined output, the company said.

