MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American Platinum Limited    AMS   ZAE000013181

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED

(AMS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglo American Platinum : 1Q Production Hit by Lockdown, Cuts Full-Year Guidance

04/23/2020 | 03:31am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. said Thursday that it expects lower production in 2020 after reporting declines in output and sales for the first quarter of the year.

The South Africa-based miner, which is majority owned by Anglo American PLC, has lowered its platinum group metals production guidance to between 3.1 million and 3.6 million ounces from the original 4.2 million to 4.6 million ounces range.

Anglo American Platinum has implemented safe shutdowns across all its operations, it said. As a result, production fell 7% to 560,100 ounces over the first quarter of the year. Sales volumes decreased 13% due to lower refined output, the company said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED 4.85% 864.99 End-of-day quote.2.73%
PLATINUM 1.18% 759.662 Delayed Quote.-22.25%
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 106 B
EBIT 2020 36 091 M
Net income 2020 24 886 M
Finance 2020 14 184 M
Yield 2020 4,18%
P/E ratio 2020 7,70x
P/E ratio 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 227 B
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Platinum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 064,50  ZAR
Last Close Price 864,99  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 64,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Natascha Viljoen Chief Executive Officer
Norman Bloe Mbazima Chairman
Craig Miller Finance Director & Director
Gordon Smith Executive Head-Technical
Richard Matthew Wingfield Dunne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED2.73%11 954
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-0.13%5 673
ALROSA3.30%5 626
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED7.31%4 152
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-8.71%4 151
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED1.75%4 011
