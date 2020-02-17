Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED    AMSJ   ZAE000013181

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED

(AMSJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/14
1261.51 ZAR   +0.52%
02:26aAnglo American Platinum 2019 Earnings Soared; CEO to Step Down -- Update
01:41aAnglo American Platinum 2019 Earnings Soared; CEO to Step Down
02/12ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED : annual earnings release
Anglo American Platinum 2019 Earnings Soared; CEO to Step Down -- Update

02/17/2020 | 02:26am EST

(Adds detail on outlook)

By Adria Calatayud

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. said Monday that net profit for last year more than doubled on the back of higher platinum prices and steady production, and that Chief Executive Chris Griffith will step down in April.

The South Africa-based platinum miner, which is majority owned by Anglo American PLC, said profit was 18.50 billion South African rand ($1.24 billion) compared with ZAR6.90 billion a year earlier.

Headline earnings, the company's preferred metric which strips out certain items, came to ZAR18.60 billion, up from ZAR7.59 billion in the prior year and in line with the company's guidance of between ZAR17.55 billion and ZAR19.06 billion.

Revenue rose 33% to ZAR99.55 billion in 2019, the company said.

Anglo American Platinum declared a final dividend of ZAR41.60 a share, including a base dividend of ZAR16.60 a share and a special dividend of ZAR25.00 a share, it said.

Mr. Griffith will step down at the company's annual general meeting on April 16 after more than seven years, Anglo American Platinum said. His successor is expected to be an internal candidate from the Anglo American group and will be named in the near future, the company said.

The company said the medium-term outlook for platinum-group metals remains positive, with the three major PGMs--platinum, palladium and rhodium--expected to be in a combined fundamental deficit in 2020. This, combined with robust demand, will continue to drive strong earnings, it said.

Anglo American Platinum said PGM production is expected to be between 4.2 million and 4.6 million ounces.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED 0.52% 1261.51 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.81% 2093.5 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.18% 527.42 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.33% 1824.46 Delayed Quote.0.96%
PALLADIUM 0.60% 2445.7 Delayed Quote.25.29%
PLATINUM -0.22% 969.915 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.12% 165.35 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 95 671 M
EBIT 2019 26 699 M
Net income 2019 19 824 M
Finance 2019 17 145 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,82x
EV / Sales2019 3,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
Capitalization 331 B
