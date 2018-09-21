Log in
Anglo American Platinum Ltd

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD
Anglo American Platinum : Resignation of Ian Botha Finance Director

09/21/2018 | 10:54am CEST

The Board of Anglo American Platinum Limited ('the Board') wish to advise that Ian Botha, Finance Director of Anglo American Platinum has tendered his resignation and will be relocating abroad to pursue other career opportunities. Ian will continue to serve in his current role until the 2018 annual results are released on 18 February 2019.

Ian joined Anglo American Platinum in 2015 as Finance Director to lead the finance, strategy and business development functions. Prior to joining Anglo American Platinum, Ian spent nearly 20 years within the broader Anglo American group, previously as Group Financial Controller and Finance Director of Anglo American Coal, Scaw Metals Group and Anglo American Ferrous Metals & Industries, amongst other roles.

Chris Griffith, CEO of Anglo American Platinum, commented:

'On behalf of the Board and Anglo American Platinum, I would like to thank Ian for his commitment and diligence during his time at Anglo American Platinum. He has made an immense contribution, and played an instrumental part in repositioning the business during a period of continued economic uncertainty. We wish him well with his future endeavours.'

The Nominations Committee of the board will commence the process to identify a suitable successor. A further announcement will be made as soon as a successor has been appointed.

Johannesburg, South Africa

21 September 2018

Sponsor:
Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 08:53:01 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 69 244 M
EBIT 2018 8 639 M
Net income 2018 5 100 M
Debt 2018 303 M
Yield 2018 1,39%
P/E ratio 2018 22,99
P/E ratio 2019 19,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Platinum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 407  ZAR
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammed Valli Moosa Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Botha Finance Director & Executive Director
Gordon Smith Executive Head-Technical
Richard Matthew Wingfield Dunne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD32.90%8 964
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%11 504
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-21.01%7 451
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 153
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-32.69%5 097
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO LTD-34.38%2 352
