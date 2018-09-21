Anglo American Platinum : Resignation of Ian Botha Finance Director

The Board of Anglo American Platinum Limited ('the Board') wish to advise that Ian Botha, Finance Director of Anglo American Platinum has tendered his resignation and will be relocating abroad to pursue other career opportunities. Ian will continue to serve in his current role until the 2018 annual results are released on 18 February 2019.

Ian joined Anglo American Platinum in 2015 as Finance Director to lead the finance, strategy and business development functions. Prior to joining Anglo American Platinum, Ian spent nearly 20 years within the broader Anglo American group, previously as Group Financial Controller and Finance Director of Anglo American Coal, Scaw Metals Group and Anglo American Ferrous Metals & Industries, amongst other roles.

Chris Griffith, CEO of Anglo American Platinum, commented:

'On behalf of the Board and Anglo American Platinum, I would like to thank Ian for his commitment and diligence during his time at Anglo American Platinum. He has made an immense contribution, and played an instrumental part in repositioning the business during a period of continued economic uncertainty. We wish him well with his future endeavours.'

The Nominations Committee of the board will commence the process to identify a suitable successor. A further announcement will be made as soon as a successor has been appointed.

Johannesburg, South Africa

21 September 2018

Sponsor:

Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited