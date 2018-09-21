Anglo American Platinum : Finance Director Resigns, Effective 2019

By Adam Clark

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (AMS.JO) said Friday that Finance Director Ian Botha has resigned in order to pursue other career opportunities, and will leave following the publication of the miner's annual results on Feb. 18, 2019.

Mr. Botha has been finance director at the South African platinum-miner since 2015, and has spent nearly 20 years with majority-owner Anglo American. The company has begun the search for a successor.

