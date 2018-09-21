Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Anglo American Platinum Ltd(ADR)    ANGPY

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR) (ANGPY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Anglo American Platinum : Finance Director Resigns, Effective 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:06am CEST

By Adam Clark

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (AMS.JO) said Friday that Finance Director Ian Botha has resigned in order to pursue other career opportunities, and will leave following the publication of the miner's annual results on Feb. 18, 2019.

Mr. Botha has been finance director at the South African platinum-miner since 2015, and has spent nearly 20 years with majority-owner Anglo American. The company has begun the search for a successor.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR) 6.65% 5.45 Delayed Quote.15.96%
PLATINUM 0.48% 838.57 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LT
11:06aANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : Finance Director Resigns, Effective 2019
DJ
05/15Anglo American to Spin off VC Business -FT
DJ
04/25ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : Sells 17.3 Million Shares in Royal Bafokeng
DJ
04/24ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : to Sell a Stake in Royal Bafokeng
DJ
04/24Correction to Anglo American Article
DJ
04/24Anglo American Forecasts $300 Million-$400 Million Reduction in Ebitda for 20..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24PLATINUM MINERS' RACE FOR SUPREMACY : And We Have A Clear Winner 
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR)
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Platinum Ltd(ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Ivan Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammed Valli Moosa Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Botha Finance Director & Executive Director
Gordon Smith Executive Head-Technical
Richard Matthew Wingfield Dunne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR)15.96%0
CAMECO CORP7.67%3 826
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%3 560
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)2.36%3 552
DENISON MINES CORP5.80%312
NANOXPLORE INC--.--%100
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.