MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOTSWANA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Anglo American PLC

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AGLO)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American Beats Forecasts, Boosted by Higher Commodity Prices -- Update

0
02/21/2019 | 05:33am EST

By Alistair MacDonald and Oliver Griffin

Mining giant Anglo American PLC reported a 12% rise in net profit for 2018 Thursday, a better than expected result which, helped by strong commodities prices, adds to the once-beleaguered firm's turnaround story.

The London-listed diversified mining company posted a profit of $3.56 billion ($4.6 billion) in the year-ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.17 billion in 2017. A consensus estimate from 18 analysts compiled by FactSet had forecast profit at $2.8 billion.

Revenue for the year rose 5% to $27.61 billion. Anglo American also reduced net debt to $2.85 billion from $4.5 billion the year before, which beat analysts' expectations.

This comes after the Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil has racked up large debts, costing Anglo American $11.3 billion in write-downs and weighing on its shares for five years.

Anglo American's shares were down by 0.2% Thursday after its results were out, following a recent run-up.

"We are still very much on a journey, we have made good progress, but there is a lot more to be done," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said on a conference call.

The company's annual results were helped by an average rise of 4% in the price of the commodities it mines over the year, with particularly sharp rises in platinum, coal and nickel.

Anglo American also increased its productivity. For instance, it produced 10% more copper than in 2012, from half the number of assets it had then.

Anglo American's results were a "rock solid set of numbers as huge de-gearing continues," said Paul Gait, an analyst at Bernstein, in a research note.

Mr. Gait and other analysts the reduction in debt.

"Given that this is one of the major concerns surrounding Anglo as an investment opportunity, we feel that the new chair and CEO have given the market every reassurance of a sustainably healthy balance sheet," Mr. Gait said.

Still, the miner isn't free of problems.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization from Anglo American's majority-owned diamond business De Beers fell 13% on the previous year to $1.25 billion. Anglo American said De Beers took on incremental expenditure on new initiatives including the launch of Lightbox Jewelry, a business that produces lab-grown diamonds.

The company said the 2019 outlook for diamond jewelry faces a number of challenges, including the risk of an intensification in U.S.-China trade tensions, concerns over the Chinese economy and further exchange-rate volatility.

And while Minas-Rio is now producing iron ore, the company took a $600 million hit on underlying Ebitda from a suspension of operations there in March following a leak in the 330-mile pipeline that carries watered-down iron ore to an export terminal.

Mining companies are also bracing for increased safety regulations for tailings dams following the bursting of a dam in Brazil that left at least 160 people dead in 2018.

Anglo American's Mr. Cutifani said that while his expects more regulation in Brazil, this won't make the country a less attractive investment destination.

The company declared a final dividend of 51 cents, taking the total dividend for the year to $1 a share. Last year, the total dividend was $1.02 a share.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -0.47% 2012.45 Delayed Quote.11.11%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.79% 365.01 End-of-day quote.16.25%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC End-of-day quote.
PLATINUM -1.03% 819.81 Delayed Quote.1.73%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 27 589 M
EBIT 2018 5 786 M
Net income 2018 2 790 M
Debt 2018 3 462 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 12,10
P/E ratio 2019 10,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 37 069 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC37 069
BHP GROUP LTD10.84%130 367
BHP GROUP PLC8.96%130 367
RIO TINTO17.91%98 932
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.99%98 932
ANGLO AMERICAN11.11%37 069
