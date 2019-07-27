Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AGLO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American Investor to Exit -- WSJ

07/27/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Scott Patterson

LONDON -- Shares in Anglo American PLC fell 5% Friday after Volcan Investments Ltd., a company controlled by Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal, said it would sell its roughly 20% stake in the mining giant.

The move ends two years of speculation over whether Mr. Agarwal, Anglo's biggest investor, would eventually make a bid for the entire company, which has a stock-market value of more than $34 billion.

Mr. Agarwal, the founder of Indian mining giant Vedanta Resources PLC, bought his stake in Anglo American in 2017. At the time, Mr. Agarwal said he had no plans to acquire the rest of Anglo, but that did little to quell speculation a full-blown takeover was still possible. Some analysts also believed Mr. Agarwal would push for a breakup of the miner, whose shares had suffered ahead of the stake purchase amid a broad selloff of commodities.

The investment was also seen as a vote of confidence in Anglo and its chief executive, Marc Cutifani, who had been in the midst of a plan to sharply reduce the mining giant's assets and cut its workforce. Rallying commodity prices pushed up Anglo's share price and eventually put Mr. Cutifani's cutback plans on the shelf.

As Anglo's shares rose, Mr. Agarwal's stake roughly doubled in value. The investment has delivered "attractive gains to all investors," Mr. Agarwal said in a statement. Anglo American declined to comment on the share sale.

Mr. Agarwal's investment in Anglo vaulted him into the upper echelon of mining-industry investors, putting him on par with mining titans such as Glencore PLC Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg. Mr. Glasenberg's holdings in the Swiss mining and trading behemoth is one of the largest personal stakes in a mining company.

Mr. Agarwal is exiting his complex investment in Anglo slightly earlier than expected. The structure of the deal, which was arranged by JPMorgan Chase & Co., put a three-year limit on Mr. Agarwal's shareholdings. Mr. Agarwal said he reached his return expectations sooner than he had expected.

Volcan issued two issues of mandatory exchangeable bonds to finance its share purchase. In a regulatory filing on Thursday after markets closed, it said it planned to call in those two issues and settle them with its Anglo shares. It also plans to conduct a share placing, run by JPMorgan, to sell off around 24.7 million ordinary Anglo shares.

While Mr. Agarwal's exit puts short-term pressure on Anglo's shares, it also removes a level of uncertainty about his plans for the mining giant, Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina said in a note. Some investors were "concerned about Agarwal's interest being an overhang on these shares due to the uncertainty regarding his intentions," he said.

--Oliver Griffin contributed to this article.

Write to Scott Patterson at scott.patterson@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -4.07% 2098 Delayed Quote.20.04%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -3.30% 369.18 End-of-day quote.17.57%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC End-of-day quote.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLENCORE -1.34% 272.1 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.44% 116.22 Delayed Quote.19.05%
PLATINUM -0.51% 862.5 Delayed Quote.9.34%
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.12% 157.15 End-of-day quote.-46.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 328 M
EBIT 2019 7 833 M
Net income 2019 4 073 M
Debt 2019 2 869 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 2 769 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 20,48  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC36 506
BHP GROUP LTD18.58%134 228
BHP GROUP PLC18.37%134 228
RIO TINTO23.47%96 771
RIO TINTO LIMITED22.71%96 771
ANGLO AMERICAN20.04%36 506
