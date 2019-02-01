Mining Mogul Agarwal Sells Rights to Large Anglo American Stake

By Alistair MacDonald

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal has sold the rights to a large stake in mining giant Anglo American to Vedanta, the Indian resources group he is the majority owner in.

The deal is further confusing analysts about Mr. Agarwal's ultimate objective. He bought a 21% stake in Anglo American in 2017 for his family trust by effectively borrowing the shares for three years, sparking speculation that he would move to buy the rest of the company.

On Thursday, Vedanta announced in its third-quarter earnings report that a subsidiary had paid $200 million to Mr. Agarwal's family trust, Volcan Investments Ltd., for the "economic interest in a structured investment" in Anglo American. The news helped send Vedanta shares down by as much as 20%.

The ownership of the underlying shares, and the associated voting interest, remain with Volcan, the statement said.

"Mr. Agarwal's intentions remain unclear," UBS said in a research note.

Volcan Investments originally acquired the stake by issuing bonds to investors that he can later convert into Anglo American shares.

But the structure put a three-year limit on Mr. Agarwal's shareholdings, at which point he has to decide whether he wants to convert the stock he has currently borrowed through the bonds, then becoming the ultimate owner of the 20% in Anglo.

Vedanta CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan told analysts on a conference call that his company's move was part of regular cash management at the firm.

We "found an attractive return in this structured investment and that is the rationale for this transaction," he said, according to a transcript of the earning's conference call.

But analysts and investors were less sure.

"In our opinion, it is possible the move is to alleviate Volcan's balance sheet pressures, rather to prepare for conversion," UBS said.

The analyst said that Volcan had taken on high debts to buy out minority shareholders in Vedanta Resources PLC, when it was listed in London. The company's main listing is now in India.

Mr. Agarwal has described the move as a passive investment for his family trust.

A representative of Mr. Agarwal declined further comment on Friday.

Mr. Agarwal has in the past unsuccessfully tried to get Anglo American to merge with his own company, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Most of Vedanta's business is located in India, where its companies mine coal and iron ore, among other things. But it also has assets in South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.

