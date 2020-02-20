Log in
Anglo American : Appointment of Natascha Viljoen as CEO of Platinum

02/20/2020
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Appointment of Natascha Viljoen as CEO of Platinum
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5153D
Anglo American PLC
20 February 2020

20 February 2020

Anglo American Platinum announces appointment of Natascha Viljoen as CEO

Anglo American plc notes the announcement by Anglo American Platinum Limited released this morning to the Johannesburg stock exchange. The text of the announcement is copied below:

The Board of Anglo American Platinum Limited ('Anglo American Platinum') announces the appointment of Natascha Viljoen as CEO, with effect from 16 April 2020, following Chris Griffith's decision to step down after more than seven years to pursue other career opportunities.

Norman Mbazima, Chairman of Anglo American Platinum, said: 'I am delighted to welcome Natascha Viljoen as CEO of Anglo American Platinum. Natascha is a seasoned senior executive, bringing 28 years of operational experience from across our mining industry, spanning many different countries, metals and minerals including, of course, the PGMs. She knows us and our business well, having worked with our executive team over the last five years in leading the changes required to transform the performance of - and commercial value from - our processing operations.'

Ms Viljoen is currently Group Head of Processing for Anglo American, a role she has held since 2014. In that role, she has led a trusted global team that has unlocked value across Anglo American's processing operations safely and with a long term perspective, recognising their critical commercial place in the mining value chain.

Prior to joining Anglo American, Natascha was Executive Vice President of Processing at Lonmin while also leading the company's sustainability, employee health, environmental and stakeholder relations work at various times. Natascha began her career as an engineer at Iscor and, amongst other roles, took on leadership positions at AngloGold and was General Manager of BHP's Klipspruit Colliery before joining Lonmin in 2008.

Under Natascha's leadership, her team has successfully leveraged and accelerated technology development and deployment to unlock the full potential of mineral endowments through processing, delivering significant financial value and competitive advantage. She and her team are recognised for their work in developing Coarse Particle Recovery technology which enables the separation of metals from rock using a fraction of the energy and water of traditional methods, while increasing throughput and productivity.

Natascha Viljoen said: 'I feel really excited to take on my new role at Anglo American Platinum and I am fortunate to inherit a business in such a strong position. Chris Griffith has reshaped our PGMs portfolio to be fit for the future and I believe we now have an opportunity to re-imagine how we operate - in our mines and our host communities. It is also our responsibility to build upon the wide variety of applications for our platinum group metals that already play a critical role in so many areas of modern life, from clean transport and energy, to health and jewellery, of course.

'Safety is paramount, always, while building a purpose-led high performance culture with stakeholders front of mind is critical to the future of our business. We will work to ensure that what we do and the benefits we bring for all our stakeholders are sustainable in every sense.'

Natascha Viljoen will join Anglo American Platinum on 1 April 2020 and the Group Management Committee of Anglo American plc on 16 April 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Media

Investors

UK

James Wyatt-Tilby

james.wyatt-tilby@angloamerican.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8759

Marcelo Esquivel

marcelo.esquivel@angloamerican.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8891

Katie Ryall

katie.ryall@angloamerican.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8935

South Africa

Pranill Ramchander

pranill.ramchander@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2592

Sibusiso Tshabalala

sibusiso.tshabalala@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2175

UK

Paul Galloway

paul.galloway@angloamerican.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8718

Robert Greenberg

robert.greenberg@angloamerican.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 2124

Emma Waterworth

emma.waterworth@angloamerican.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8574

Emma Chapman

emma.chapman@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 (0)11 373 6239

Jana Marais

jana.marais@angloamerican.com

Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2607

Notes to editors:

Natascha Viljoen, age 49, has been Group Head of Processing for Anglo American since 2014, following six years at Lonmin, where she served on the Executive Committee as EVP of Processing, also with responsibility for a number or wider corporate functions including sustainability. Prior to that, Natascha worked for BHP's coal and chrome businesses in South Africa (including as General Manager of BHP's Klipspruit Colliery), the Modikwa JV between Anglo American Platinum and African Rainbow Minerals, and AngloGold. Natascha began her career in 1991 at Iscor as a trainee engineer.

Natascha serves on advisory boards of the chemical engineering faculties at the Universities of Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Queensland University's JKMRC (Julius Kruttschnitt Mineral Research Centre), and has served as a non-executive director on the board of Kumba Iron Ore. Natascha is a Metallurgical Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from North-West University in South Africa and an Executive MBA from the University of Cape Town, South Africa. In 2019, Natascha was recognised by Mines & Money with the 'Unsung Hero' award, for her work on Coarse Particle Recovery technology. She is married with two children.

Anglo Americanis a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world - safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOAGPURUPUPUGQB
Appointment of Natascha Viljoen as CEO of Platinum - RNS

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:02 UTC
