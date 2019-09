--The government of Botswana and De Beers, Anglo American PLC's (AAL.LN) majority-owned diamond miner, are in negotiations to replace their current 10-year sales deal that ends in 2020, Bloomberg reports.

--Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said the sales deal between the African nation and De Beers should be concluded after next month's election, according to Bloomberg.

