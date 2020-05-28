Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : Coronavirus drives De Beers to shift diamond viewings from Botswana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 02:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Diamonds are displayed during a visit to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales (GSS) in Gaborone, Botswana

By Brian Benza

Global diamond giant, De Beers is working with Botswana's government to temporarily move viewings to places closer to international diamond centres, with sales still recorded in the country, to try to restart trading hit by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Anglo American unit De Beers sells 90 percent of its total supply from Gaborone, capital of Botswana, whose economy relies on diamonds.

But since the coronavirus pandemic, diamond buyers from traditional centres, such as Antwerp and Mumbai, have been unable to travel to Botswana, which they previously visited ten times a year to view and buy diamonds.

"If we can move our product closer to them it would give us the flexibility to restart sales as soon as the markets reopen," De Beers Executive Vice President, Diamond Trading, Paul Rowley told a media briefing Thursday.

De Beers said it will move some goods to locations closer to international diamond centres only for viewings with sales, known as sights, still invoiced in Botswana.

"The temporary measure will enable us and our government partners to generate some revenue in this difficult period."

The two-month coronavirus lockdown in Belgium halted business in Antwerp, the world's largest diamond trade centre. Antwerp reopened at the start of this month.

Movement restrictions and weaker demand forced De Beers to cancel its diamond sales, known as sights, in April and May after the February sale declined by 36 percent to $551 million (447 million pounds).

De Beers, which gets 70 percent of its production from Botswana, is curbing output. It has revised downwards its 2020 production guidance by 7 million carats to between 25 and 27 million carats.

Botswana has a low number of coronavirus infections with 35 cases recorded and one death.

However, the economy has been severely impacted by the outbreak with the budget deficit expected to more than double as reduced diamond sales and exports impact revenues.

(This story corrects headline and paragraphs 1 to show only viewings of diamonds to be relocated and not sales. Adds paragraph 5 to clarify.)

(Reporting by Brian Benza; editing by Barbara Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
02:12pANGLO AMERICAN : Coronavirus drives De Beers to shift diamond viewings from Bots..
RE
05/25Nordic investors turn up heat on coal in climate campaign
RE
05/19ANGLO AMERICAN : Tax and Economic Contribution Report 2019
PU
05/15U.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
05/15U.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
05/15U.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
05/15U.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
05/15U.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns
DJ
05/15U.S. Futures Waver as China Signals Slow Recovery
DJ
05/15U.S. Futures Waver as China Signals Slow Recovery
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 345 M - -
Net income 2020 2 288 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 25 278 M 25 388 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 22,08 $
Last Close Price 20,48 $
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-23.14%25 190
BHP GROUP-11.46%107 357
RIO TINTO PLC-5.42%87 155
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.55%17 469
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC34.77%9 286
FRESNILLO PLC17.28%6 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group