ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/03 03:22:27 am
1786.5 GBp   -0.69%
Anglo American : De Beers Reports Slight Rise in Diamond Sales

10/03/2019 | 02:31am EDT

By Ian Walker

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) said Thursday that its majority-owned De Beers Group has experienced a slight rise in rough diamond sales for the eighth sales cycle of the year, compared with the earlier cycle.

The diversified mining company said diamond producer De Beers--which reports on 10 sales cycles each year--sold $295 million of rough diamonds in the eighth cycle of the year compared with $287 million for the seventh cycle.

In the eighth cycle of 2018, De Beers sold $482 million of rough diamonds.

"As we approach what is traditionally a quieter time of year for the diamond industry during the Diwali holiday, we have again offered our customers flexibility during this sales cycle," De Beers Chief Executive Bruce Cleaver said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -3.27% 1805.2 Delayed Quote.2.93%
PLATINUM 0.05% 889.94 Delayed Quote.10.83%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 451 M
EBIT 2019 7 262 M
Net income 2019 3 753 M
Debt 2019 3 417 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 7,57x
P/E ratio 2020 8,55x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 30 406 M
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 27,93  $
Last Close Price 22,13  $
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.93%31 722
BHP GROUP8.09%117 930
RIO TINTO PLC7.40%87 956
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.10%18 198
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-13.97%13 885
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-30.72%9 050
