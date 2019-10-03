Anglo American : De Beers Reports Slight Rise in Diamond Sales

By Ian Walker

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) said Thursday that its majority-owned De Beers Group has experienced a slight rise in rough diamond sales for the eighth sales cycle of the year, compared with the earlier cycle.

The diversified mining company said diamond producer De Beers--which reports on 10 sales cycles each year--sold $295 million of rough diamonds in the eighth cycle of the year compared with $287 million for the seventh cycle.

In the eighth cycle of 2018, De Beers sold $482 million of rough diamonds.

"As we approach what is traditionally a quieter time of year for the diamond industry during the Diwali holiday, we have again offered our customers flexibility during this sales cycle," De Beers Chief Executive Bruce Cleaver said.

