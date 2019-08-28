Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
Anglo American : De Beers Saw Diamond Sales Dive in Seventh Cycle

08/28/2019 | 02:57am EDT

By Ian Walker

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) said Wednesday that its majority-owned De Beers Group has experienced a significant fall in rough diamond sales for the seventh sales cycle of the year, citing lower inventory and manufacturing levels.

The diversified mining company said diamond producer De Beers--which reports on 10 sales cycles each year--sold $280 million of rough diamonds in the seventh cycle of the year compared with $503 million for the same cycle in 2018.

In the sixth cycle of 2019, De Beers sold $250 million of rough diamonds.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.34% 1690.4 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
PLATINUM 0.28% 870.24 Delayed Quote.7.98%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 664 M
EBIT 2019 7 442 M
Net income 2019 3 903 M
Debt 2019 3 342 M
Yield 2019 5,96%
P/E ratio 2019 6,88x
P/E ratio 2020 7,67x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 28 656 M
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.28%28 671
BHP GROUP LTD1.34%106 494
BHP GROUP PLC1.27%106 494
RIO TINTO PLC5.48%80 962
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.49%80 962
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.6.18%16 847
