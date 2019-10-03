Log in
Anglo American : De Beers rough diamond sales cycle 8, 2019

10/03/2019 | 02:54am EDT

03 October 2019

Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers' eighth sales cycle of 2019

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' eighth sales cycle of 2019, amounting to $295 million.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: 'As we approach what is traditionally a quieter time of year for the diamond industry during the Diwali holiday, we have again offered our customers flexibility during this sales cycle.'

Cycle 8 2019(1)

(provisional)

Cycle 7 2019(2)

(actual)

Cycle 8 2018

(actual)

Sales value(3)

$295m

$287m

$482m

(1) Cycle 8 2019 provisional sales value represents sales as at 2 October 2019.

(2) Cycle 7 2019 actual sales value is restated following the earlier publication of a provisional figure for the seventh sales cycle of 2019.

(3) Sales values are quoted on a consolidated accounting basis. Auction Sales included in a given cycle are the sum of all sales between the end of the preceding cycle and the end of the noted cycle.

For further information, please contact:

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, more electrified world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world - safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 06:53:01 UTC
