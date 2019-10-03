Anglo American : De Beers rough diamond sales cycle 8, 2019

03 October 2019 Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers' eighth sales cycle of 2019

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' eighth sales cycle of 2019, amounting to $295 million.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: 'As we approach what is traditionally a quieter time of year for the diamond industry during the Diwali holiday, we have again offered our customers flexibility during this sales cycle.'

Cycle 8 2019(1) (provisional) Cycle 7 2019(2) (actual) Cycle 8 2018 (actual) Sales value(3) $295m $287m $482m

(1) Cycle 8 2019 provisional sales value represents sales as at 2 October 2019.

(2) Cycle 7 2019 actual sales value is restated following the earlier publication of a provisional figure for the seventh sales cycle of 2019.

(3) Sales values are quoted on a consolidated accounting basis. Auction Sales included in a given cycle are the sum of all sales between the end of the preceding cycle and the end of the noted cycle.

