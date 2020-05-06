Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
Anglo American : Dr Mphu Ramatlapeng retires from the Anglo American Board

05/06/2020
06 May, 2020

Anglo American plc ('Anglo American') announces the retirement of Dr Mphu Ramatlapeng who stepped down from the Board of Anglo American with effect from 5 May 2020, following the conclusion of the 2020 AGM and after almost seven years.

Dr Ramatlapeng has served as an independent non-executive director since July 2013 and brought a broad range of global social welfare and health expertise from across both the public and private sectors. She also served on the Board's Sustainability Committee, helping shape Anglo American's sustainability agenda, including the development and oversight of its innovative Sustainable Mining Plan.

Stuart Chambers, Chairman of Anglo American, said: 'We are extremely grateful for Mphu's contribution to Anglo American's Board discussions over many years. Her championing of women in business and the social benefits of capacity-building through partnership have provided additional insight to our workforce planning and community support programmes. We thank her for helping us reinforce Anglo American's sustainability leadership.'

This announcement satisfies the Company's disclosure obligations in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

For further information, please contact:
Media Investors
UK UK
James Wyatt-Tilby Paul Galloway
Email: james.wyatt-tilby@angloamerican.com Email: paul.galloway@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8759 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8718
Marcelo Esquivel Robert Greenberg
Email: marcelo.esquivel@angloamerican.com Email: robert.greenberg@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8891 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 2124
South Africa Emma Waterworth
Pranill Ramchander Email: emma.waterworth@angloamerican.com
Email: pranill.ramchander@angloamerican.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8574
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2592
Sibusiso Tshabalala
Email: sibusiso.tshabalala@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2175

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world - safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, steelmaking and thermal coal, and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 07:08:03 UTC
