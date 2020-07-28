Anglo American : Kumba Iron Ore interim results 2020

skip to main content
Anglo American plc notes the announcement of Kumba Iron Ore Limited's 2020 interim results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, released this morning to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and available via www.angloamericankumba.com/financial-results.
For further information, please contact:
|
Media
|
Investors
|
UK
|
UK
|
James Wyatt-Tilby
|
Paul Galloway
|
Email: james.wyatt-tilby@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8759
|
Email: paul.galloway@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8718
|
|
Marcelo Esquivel
|
Robert Greenberg
|
Email: marcelo.esquivel@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8891
|
Email: robert.greenberg@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 2124
|
|
Katie Ryall
|
Emma Waterworth
|
Email: katie.ryall@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8935
|
Email: emma.waterworth@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8574
|
|
South Africa
|
Pranill Ramchander
|
Email: pranill.ramchander@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2592
|
|
Sibusiso Tshabalala
|
|
Email: sibusiso.tshabalala@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2175
|
|
Notes to editors:
Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, development projects and undeveloped resources, provides many of the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - and to discover new resources - safely and sustainably.
As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, the steelmaking ingredients of iron ore and metallurgical coal, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development and thermal coal operations planned for divestment - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock sustainable value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.
www.angloamerican.com
Disclaimer
Anglo American plc published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:05:19 UTC