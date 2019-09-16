Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
09/16 05:41:28 am
1937.4 GBp   -2.43%
Anglo American : Petra Diamonds profit misses estimates, shares hit all-time low

09/16/2019 | 05:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A mine worker is seen under ground at Cullinan mine, near Pretoria, South Africa

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in African diamond miner Petra Diamonds hit an all-time low on Monday after it missed forecasts with a 22% fall in annual profit, as a Sino-U.S. trade row and protests in Hong Kong dented demand in big Asian markets.

The miner has been fixing its balance sheet after spending much of this decade investing in its flagship Cullinan mine in South Africa.

Petra's share price fell to an all-time low of 7.25 pence, recovering slightly to trade down 8% by 0830 GMT at 7.45 pence. The stock is down about 80% this year.

The miner said on Monday it had generated positive cash flow for the first time since embarking on its major expansion plan in 2011 and had a programme to improve efficiency and cut debt.

Operational cash flow in 2019 was positive at $70.5 million compared with outflows last year.

But adjusted core profit fell to $153 million in the year ended June 30 from $195.4 million a year earlier, compared with analysts' average expectations of $172 million, according to company-compiled consensus https://www.vuma.com/public/consensus/pdl/fy19 of seven estimates.

Alongside the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade dispute and protests in Hong Kong, some analysts blame manmade stones for price weakness and soft demand. Natural diamond producers say their product is distinct.

CEO Richard Duffy, who took over in April, said in an interview he expected the market to remain under pressure. In the longer term, actions by major producers, led by Anglo American unit De Beers, to restrict supply should help.

Duffy has been overseeing a three-year plan to cut debt. Petra said net debt was $541 million at the end of June.

Launched in July, Project 2022 aims to reduce debt by delivering $150 million to $200 million in cumulative free cash flow through efficiencies and improvement across the business.

Petra said on Monday non-executive Chairman Adonis Pouroulis would leave the board by the end of the third quarter 2020, once a successor had been appointed. Duffy said it was a natural moment in the company's plans for Pouroulis to step down.

Kieron Hodgson, an analyst at Panmure Gordon who rates the company "hold", said "The ability to deliver on the stated goals of 'Project 2022' will be crucial."

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Barbara Lewis in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Edmund Blair)

By Yadarisa Shabong and Barbara Lewis

Stocks treated in this article : Petra Diamonds Limited, Anglo American plc
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 681 M
EBIT 2019 7 388 M
Net income 2019 3 853 M
Debt 2019 3 213 M
Yield 2019 4,86%
P/E ratio 2019 8,42x
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 34 279 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 28,36  $
Last Close Price 24,83  $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.61%34 131
BHP GROUP LTD8.47%123 628
BHP GROUP PLC11.19%123 628
RIO TINTO PLC18.65%92 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.89%92 842
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.12.88%18 360
