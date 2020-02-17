Anglo American : Platinum CEO to step down

17 February 2020 Anglo American Platinum announces that Chris Griffith is to step down as CEO

Anglo American plc notes the announcement by Anglo American Platinum Limited released this morning to the Johannesburg stock exchange. The text of the announcement is copied below:

The Board of Anglo American Platinum Limited ('Anglo American Platinum') today announces that Chris Griffith has informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chief Executive Officer and as an executive director of the Company after more than seven years. This follows his decision to pursue other career opportunities. Mr Griffith will step down at the Company's AGM on 16 April 2020 and his successor, who is expected to be an internal candidate from within the Anglo American group, will be announced in the near future.

Norman Mbazima, Chairman of Anglo American Platinum, said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Chris for leading Anglo American Platinum during the last seven years. His exceptional contribution to improving safety and the operational and financial turnaround of the business has produced excellent results. The focus on innovation and developing diverse markets for our range of metals, see Anglo American Platinum well positioned to continue growing from its current position of strength. Chris has notched up many significant achievements during his 30-year career with Anglo American and we wish him the very best for the future.'

Chris Griffith said: 'I have enjoyed the significant challenge of leading one of the world's great precious metals businesses over the last seven years. This has been the pinnacle of my long and fulfilling career with Anglo American - ending it back at Anglo American Platinum, which was where my career started 30 years ago. We have made tremendous progress at Anglo American Platinum on many fronts, from safety improvements to successfully completing the significant restructuring and repositioning of the portfolio of assets, which continue to deliver industry leading returns. After more than seven years at the helm, and given all that we as a team have achieved, this is now the natural time for the next generation of leadership to take this business forward and deliver further value. I would like to thank my executive team, senior management and all Anglo American Platinum employees for their hard work, dedication and support that has taken this great Company to where it is today.'

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world - safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

