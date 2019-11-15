Anglo American Platinum, Other Miners Sign Wage Agreement With South African Unions -- Update

Log in
Anglo American Platinum, Other Miners Sign Wage Agreement With South African Unions

11/15/2019 | 06:10am EST

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (AMS.JO), Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP.JO) and joint-venture partner Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO) said Friday they have signed a three-year wage agreement in South Africa with recognized unions.

The companies said they have signed a series of wage increases which will benefit employees at their respective operations in the country.

Impala Platinum said the agreement ensures that employees receive increases to all major components of remuneration over the period, including basic salaries, living-out and home-ownership allowances, as well as medical aid and pension fund contributions.

"We believe this agreement will ensure the business can remain sustainable through the typical PGM [platinum group metals] price cycles, while our employees will benefit from meaningful pay and other increases," Anglo American Platinum Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith said.

Shares in London at 1045 GMT were up 7 pence, or 0.2%, at 2025.50 pence.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED -2.06% 1194.92 End-of-day quote.124.02%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.07% 2023 Delayed Quote.15.66%
BAIYIN NONFERROUS GROUP CO., LTD. -0.30% 3.35 End-of-day quote.13.90%
GOLD -0.32% 1465.505 Delayed Quote.14.14%
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.12% 111.12 End-of-day quote.207.90%
PLATINUM -0.47% 876.58 Delayed Quote.9.96%
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED -0.32% 27.91 End-of-day quote.173.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 275 M
EBIT 2019 7 168 M
Net income 2019 3 636 M
Debt 2019 3 808 M
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 9,05x
P/E ratio 2020 9,67x
EV / Sales2019 1,27x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 32 200 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,14  $
Last Close Price 26,04  $
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.66%32 193
BHP GROUP7.54%119 008
RIO TINTO PLC9.69%89 010
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.87%20 987
SOUTH32-19.40%8 960
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-28.41%8 799
