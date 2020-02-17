Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/17 03:08:23 am
2109.25 GBp   +0.75%
02:09aANGLO AMERICAN : Platinum annual results 2019
PU
02:08aANGLO AMERICAN : Platinum CEO to step down
PU
01:41aAnglo American Platinum 2019 Earnings Soared; CEO to Step Down
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : Platinum annual results 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Anglo American Platinum annual results 2019
Released 07:00 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1132D
Anglo American PLC
17 February 2020

17 February 2020

Anglo American Platinum annual results 2019

Anglo American plc notes the announcement of Anglo American Platinum's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019, released this morning to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and available via http://www.angloamericanplatinum.com/investors/financial-results-centre.aspx

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world - safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCUSANRRVUUAAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Anglo American Platinum annual results 2019 - RNS

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
02:09aANGLO AMERICAN : Platinum annual results 2019
PU
02:08aANGLO AMERICAN : Platinum CEO to step down
PU
01:41aAnglo American Platinum 2019 Earnings Soared; CEO to Step Down
DJ
02/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends winning streak as pound rises, virus fears..
RE
02/13ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : annual earnings release
02/12London stocks rise as drop in new coronavirus cases soothes nerves
RE
02/12ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
02/11ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Notices
CO
02/10ANGLO AMERICAN : Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals plc Replacement
PU
02/10ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 286 M
EBIT 2019 6 917 M
Net income 2019 3 409 M
Debt 2019 4 461 M
Yield 2019 4,08%
P/E ratio 2019 9,91x
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 33 559 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,12  $
Last Close Price 27,31  $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.66%33 509
BHP GROUP-0.98%122 562
RIO TINTO PLC-6.80%92 339
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.35%21 850
SOUTH32-2.59%8 587
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC6.49%7 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group