Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/12 03:46:41 am
2021.25 GBp   +0.58%
03:05aAnglo American Raises Minas-Rio Guidance; Cuts Kumba, Coal Outlook
DJ
02:20aANGLO AMERICAN : Investor visit to Anglo American's Bulks business
PU
11/11ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American Raises Minas-Rio Guidance; Cuts Kumba, Coal Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:05am EST

By Adria Calatayud

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) on Tuesday raised production guidance for its Minas Rio iron-ore operation in Brazil, but cut forecasts for its Kumba iron-ore project in South Africa and metallurgical coal output for the next two years.

The FTSE 100-listed mining company said it now expects iron-ore production from Minas-Rio at 23 million tons this year, up from between 20 million and 22 million previously.

Minas-Rio output is now expected at 22 million to 24 million tons in 2020 and between 24 million and 26 million tons in 2021, also higher than previously expected, Anglo American said.

Production from Kumba for both 2020 and 2021 is now forecast at between 43 million and 44 million tons, which compares with previous guidance of between 43 million and 45 million tons, the company said.

Anglo American also cut its production forecasts for metallurgical coal production to between 22 million and 24 million tons for 2020 and to between 23 million and 25 million tons for 2021. It previously expected 2020 production at between 23 million and 25 million tons and 2021 output at between 25 million and 27 million tons.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -2.93% 2003 Delayed Quote.14.97%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.01% 4.5812 Delayed Quote.3.39%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED -1.41% 360 End-of-day quote.31.59%
PLATINUM 0.48% 878.26 Delayed Quote.12.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
03:05aAnglo American Raises Minas-Rio Guidance; Cuts Kumba, Coal Outlook
DJ
02:20aANGLO AMERICAN : Investor visit to Anglo American's Bulks business
PU
11/11ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
11/07ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
11/01ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - Board Changes
AQ
11/01ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
10/31Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors
RE
10/30ANGLO AMERICAN : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/28De Beers banks on 'diamonds are for me'
RE
10/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ekes out gains on pharma strength
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 277 M
EBIT 2019 7 158 M
Net income 2019 3 623 M
Debt 2019 3 812 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,31x
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 32 960 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,38  $
Last Close Price 26,63  $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.97%32 992
BHP GROUP8.97%123 717
RIO TINTO PLC10.98%94 231
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.61%21 366
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-23.61%9 348
SOUTH32-18.21%9 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group