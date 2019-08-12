Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/12 04:30:21 am
1806.6 GBp   -1.94%
03:51aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/09China's CMOC seeks opportunities to beef up battery metals business - CEO
RE
08/09ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : Share Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 03:51am EDT

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Morgan Stanley & Co International plc ('Morgan Stanley') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase:

9 August 2019

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased:

1,321,201

Highest price paid per share (£):

£18.6720

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£18.2100

Volume weighted average price paid per share (£):

£18.3600

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

12 August 2019

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 07:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
03:51aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/09China's CMOC seeks opportunities to beef up battery metals business - CEO
RE
08/09ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/08ANGLO AMERICAN : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement
PU
08/07ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/06ROCKWELL DIAMONDS : 2019 Diamond Market and Mining Market | Global Size, Share, ..
AQ
08/062019 Nonferrous Metal Production Market And Processing Market Segmentation
AQ
08/05ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/02Rio Tinto Rains Cash on Investors -- WSJ
DJ
08/02ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 777 M
EBIT 2019 7 552 M
Net income 2019 4 075 M
Debt 2019 3 292 M
Yield 2019 5,69%
P/E ratio 2019 7,07x
P/E ratio 2020 7,92x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 30 835 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 29,35  $
Last Close Price 22,17  $
Spread / Highest target 91,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.41%30 966
BHP GROUP LTD8.97%120 698
BHP GROUP PLC9.11%120 698
RIO TINTO PLC8.74%83 564
RIO TINTO LIMITED12.81%83 564
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.7.12%17 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group