Anglo American : Share Buyback

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')
Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN
Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
Transaction in Own Shares
Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').
Date of purchase:
22 August 2019
Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased:
267,678
Highest price paid per share (£):
£16.9940
Lowest price paid per share (£):
£16.6620
Volume weighted average price paid per share (£):
£16.8453
Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.
Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.
Ellie Klonarides
Deputy Company Secretary
Anglo American plc
23 August 2019
Disclaimer
Anglo American plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 06:12:06 UTC