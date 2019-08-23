Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
08/22 11:39:56 am
1676.8 GBp   -2.68%
Anglo American : Share Buyback

08/23/2019 | 02:13am EDT

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase:

22 August 2019

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased:

267,678

Highest price paid per share (£):

£16.9940

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£16.6620

Volume weighted average price paid per share (£):

£16.8453

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

23 August 2019

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 06:12:06 UTC
