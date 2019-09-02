Log in
Anglo American : Share Buyback

09/02/2019

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase:

30 August 2019

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased:

170,941

Highest price paid per share (£):

£17.7540

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£17.3346

Volume weighted average price paid per share (£):

£17.5695

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

2 September 2019

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
