Anglo American : Share Buyback

Anglo American plc (the 'Company') Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales) Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43 Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase: 6 September 2019 Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased: 131,906 Highest price paid per share (£): £18.5680 Lowest price paid per share (£): £18.1102 Volume weighted average price paid per share (£): £18.3310

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

9 September 2019