Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/13 03:05:02 am
1952.4 GBp   +1.12%
02:42aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
09/12De Beers Namibia diamond venture sells mine to local consortium
RE
09/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Tariff delay, Morrisons help FTSE 100 stay afloat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : Share Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 02:42am EDT

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase:

12 September 2019

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased:

115,260

Highest price paid per share (£):

£19.3900

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£18.8428

Volume weighted average price paid per share (£):

£19.0760

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

13 September 2019

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
02:42aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
09/12De Beers Namibia diamond venture sells mine to local consortium
RE
09/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Tariff delay, Morrisons help FTSE 100 stay afloat
RE
09/12LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Struggles Higher; Miners Lifted On Signs Of Trade-wa..
DJ
09/11ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
09/10South Africa's AMCU declares a dispute in wage talks with platinum firms
RE
09/09Materials Down After Weak Chinese Import Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/09ANGLO AMERICAN : Russia's Alrosa seeks to brighten up its fluorescent diamond sa..
RE
09/09ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
09/06DIVIDEND DECLARATION : Sterling and Euro Rates
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 681 M
EBIT 2019 7 388 M
Net income 2019 3 853 M
Debt 2019 3 213 M
Yield 2019 5,07%
P/E ratio 2019 8,08x
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
EV / Sales2019 1,26x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 32 899 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 28,36  $
Last Close Price 23,83  $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.58%32 911
BHP GROUP PLC9.22%120 861
BHP GROUP LTD6.11%120 861
RIO TINTO LIMITED14.74%89 663
RIO TINTO PLC16.14%89 663
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.9.55%18 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group