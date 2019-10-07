Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/07 03:03:11 am
1809.8 GBp   -0.49%
News 
Anglo American : Share Buyback

Anglo American : Share Buyback

10/07/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase:

4 October 2019

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased:

1,133

Highest price paid per share (£):

£17.6915

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£17.6819

Volume weighted average price paid per share (£):

£17.6892

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

7 October 2019

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:26:09 UTC
